Bucknell’s basketball season won’t begin for another four months, but new assistant coach Kelly Mazzante is already entrenched in the program.
The Montoursville High School and Penn State graduate recently returned from the recruiting trail in Atlanta, where she scouted future talent for the Bison.
Mazzante majored in public speaking and communications at Penn State. Her academic training, coupled with her vast basketball experiences, make her a true dual threat.
“I don’t think I have any trouble talking,” Mazzante said with a laugh. “That was a good major for me. The degree has helped, but I really just think being in the trenches of being a collegiate player and playing professionally, with those things alone, I understand the process. I understand what it’s like to be recruited. Being able to relate to the student-athletes on that level certainly helps.”
Mazzante was added to Bucknell’s coaching staff in April, bringing the Big Ten’s leading scorer (2,919 points) closer to home. Mazzante spent the last five seasons at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. IUP went 130-28 during that span and earned five berths in the NCAA Division II tournament. Her teams played in two Final Fours and claimed two Atlantic Region titles.
Although Bucknell head coach Trevor Woodruff hadn’t met Mezzante personally, he was familiar with her name and her reputation among the coaching ranks. Her stature among her peers impressed him so much that she was his first hire shortly after he took over Bucknell’s women’s basketball program in April.
“Kelly’s got a strong foundation of basketball at all levels, from high school to the professional ranks in the United States and globally,” Woodruff said. “She has strong ties to Central Pennsylvania. I knew people who did know her, and they all recommended her highly. She was the first person that I reached out to, and I was excited to hear that she was interested, as well.”
IUP head coach Tom McConnell spent five of his six years at the program with Mazzante. For McConnell, Mazzante’s basketball acumen is just one of many traits she brings to Bucknell’s coaching staff.
“As good as a player she was, and as good of a coach as she is, she’s an even better person, and I think that’s what makes her really, really special,” McConnell said. “I just cherish the time we had together. We went from two people who worked together to very good friends in a short period of time. She just has a great feel for the game. And as time went on, I really grew to rely on her for her insights and suggestions. On the bench and on the practice floor, she was invaluable.”
After being more than 150 miles from family and friends at IUP, Mazzante said proximity to those she loves the most is one of the personal benefits of coming to Bucknell.
“It was definitely something that means a lot,” she said. “With my playing career and my traveling so much, it’s been a true blessing. My family and friends are excited. I’m hoping that it will bring more people to Bucknell, as well. So it’s kind of a win-win for everybody.”
If the past serves as an indication for future success, it won’t be long until Mazzante etches her mark on the Bison program. She’s enjoyed basketball success at all of her stops.
Mazzante guided Penn State to a No. 1 seed in the 2004 NCAA tournament, where the Nittany Lions reached the Elite Eight. She not only earned accolades as a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, but she also was named an Associated Press first-team selection on two occasions during her college career.
The Charlotte Sting selected Mazzante in the second round of the 2004 WNBA draft. She spent seven productive years in the league and was a member of the 2007 and 2009 league champion Phoenix Mercury teams. She’s also played internationally in Slovakia, Hungary and Russia.
“Those seven years that she was in WNBA — and she’s played over in Europe — she was getting her doctorate in basketball,” McConnell said. “Those experiences on the court and off the court have been invaluable to be able to share lessons and experiences with young players.”
Having played for most of her life, there was the obvious learning curve that accompanied Mazzante’s first year as a coach at IUP. She went from active participant on the court to engaged observer. She also got a better glimpse into the day-to-day activities of her former coaches.
“Definitely Year 1, it was such a big change understanding all the Xs and Os and the work that went on in the coaching side that as a player, you didn’t know was going on,” Mazzante said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.