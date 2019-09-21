Penn Stat's Clifford off to impressive start

Perhaps no topic this summer was hotter than who would emerge as Penn State’s starting quarterback. Sean Clifford’s and Will Levis’ names dominated the preseason conversation.
With the submission of a tweet, Penn State under the cloak of a late August evening let the world know it dubbed Clifford the starter. Three games into the season, the redshirt sophomore has done all the things you can ask of a young quarterback.
Clifford enters the idle week with 781 yards passing, which are good enough to rank him No. 3 in the Big Ten in the category. He’s averaging a Big Ten-best 10.4 yards per attempt to go with a 260.3 yards-per-game average.
Most encouraging for Penn State fans is Clifford’s six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Clifford’s not only succeeded in distributing the football to Penn State’s cadre of receivers, but he’s been judicious.
While the touchdowns and yards passing are appreciated, Penn State coach James Franklin said Clifford’s lack of interceptions is the most promising aspect of his young quarterback’s start.
“That’s probably the thing I’ve been most impressed with with the team,” Franklin said. “Every team meeting I am showing them things that are happening all over the country, whether it’s burning timeouts because of substitution issues, whether it’s too many guys on the field, whether it’s unnecessary penalties… There’s just a bunch of things we show them.”
Clifford threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against Idaho and he tallied 279 yards and a career-best four touchdowns a week later against Buffalo.
Last Saturday, Clifford’s mettle was tested by a formidable Pittsburgh defense that collected three sacks and three quarterback hurries. Clifford was also the recipient of a few jarring hits following some of his throws.
He finished the contest 14 of 30 passing for 222 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
“I need to get better,” Clifford said after the game. “I missed my shots today, and that’s on me, it’s not on anybody else. I need to have an enhanced focus during the week on shots (downfield). You know you get used to hitting big plays — I wouldn’t say that during the week I lost focus on that, but I think that I got a little comfortable, and I just need to focus up.”
Clifford’s established early season chemistry with fellow redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler. The two have been friends since junior high school and Clifford helped sell Hamler on the Nittany Lions during the latter’s recruitment process.
The duo has thrived thus far.
Hamler boasts a team-high 245 yards receiving along with two touchdowns, and he and sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth are tied for a team-leading 10 receptions.
Against Pittsburgh, Clifford came up just shy of connecting on a pair of deep passes to Hamler, which the quarterback blamed on himself. Following the win, Hamler said they’ll figure it out in due time.
“It’s just more communication, how he’s going to throw it, where I should break,” Hamler said. “We talked about it after the play, he told me where he should’ve thrown it and I think I could’ve cleared it more and broke at a deeper depth. We’re going to get in the film room, watch it, go over it, and practice and practice until we get it right.”
Growing pains for the young quarterback are inevitable, but Clifford’s performances through the first three contests have impressed. As the season progresses, so should his decision making and confidence.
Clifford will make his first Big Ten start Friday at Maryland. He’ll have a favorable matchup against a Terrapins defense that is ranked No. 73 nationally in passing yards allowed (224.7 yards per game).
