By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The 2020 Penn-Ohio Football All-Star Classic has been canceled.
Co-director Curt Agostinelli, the athletic director at Ellwood City Lincoln High, said the decision was made Sunday. Coaches were to be informed Wednesday night via an online meeting.
The game was scheduled for June 25 at Springfield Local High School in Ohio. It alternates between Ohio and Pennsylvania sites. Last year’s game was played at Geneva College.
Agostinelli serves as co-director of the Pennsylvania team with former Ambridge coach Neil Tkatch. Riverside coach Ron Sciarro was scheduled to coach the Pennsylvania team this year.
“The ball was in Ohio’s court pretty much because they had the game this year,” Agostinelli said. “But we talked and we all agreed there was no way to book a practice facility now. Even if we were able to play by the end of June, who is going to open up their facilities for two weeks beforehand in the wake of the coronavirus?
“I think it’s better off to make the decision now when we know there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”
