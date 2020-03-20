Laurel High is looking for a volleyball coach.
The Laurel school board approved the resignation of Nicole (Downing) Pauline as Secondary English Teacher and head volleyball coach at its March meeting.
The Lady Spartans qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs in the fall. They were ousted by Keystone Oaks in a preliminary-round matchup, 3-2, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Oct. 22.
Laurel finished the season at 11-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.