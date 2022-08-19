BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Patriots have been enduring growing pains on offense throughout the preseason as they adjust to a new simplified scheme.
It finally showed some hints of progress.
Mac Jones completed a 45-yard pass to set up a touchdown in his first game action of the preseason, Tristian Vizcaino hit a 51-yard go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 in a preseason game in Foxborough on Friday night.
On a night when the Panthers paused their quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, New England played Jones for three series. He finished 4 of 8 passing for 61 yards, had a 7-yard scramble and was sacked once.
Patriots assistant Matt Patricia remained the play-caller throughout the game, unlike last week when he shared the duties with Joe Judge. Jones called Patricia “one of the most brilliant people” he’s been around on a football field.
“He’s really starting to get a feel for it,” Jones said. “He’s very easy to talk to on the sideline. Very easy, laid back-type coach but he demands a lot and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time.”
Patriots backup Brian Hoyer played one series in the second quarter before handing it off to rookie Bailey Zappe for the remainder of the game.
Zappe was 16 of 25 for 173 yards and threw an interception to Tae Hayes that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey had five catches for 71 yards. Nelson Agholor had two catches for 52 yards and Sam Roberts added a late fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10
Rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Friday night.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper.
Olave’s touchdown capped his productive week after he performed well in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Olave, who set an Ohio State record with 35 touchdown catches, went to the Saints with the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft.
After catching Ian Book’s pass inside the 1-yard line, Olave got to the right corner of the end zone with 12 seconds left in the first half. Jon Bostic set up the touchdown by recovering a fumble by Packers tight end Tyler Davis at the Green Bay 37-yard line.
The Saints’ only other points came on Wil Lutz’s 59-yard field goal. New Orleans’ John Parker Romo missed a 35-yard attempt with 1:32 remaining.
Book played the whole game and went 16 of 28 for 113 yards while also running for 49 yards on seven carries. The 2021 fourth-round pick from Notre Dame lost a fumble and threw an interception on consecutive possessions in the second quarter.
New Orleans rested Andy Dalton, who threw a touchdown pass in his lone drive in the Saints’ preseason opener. Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a foot injury.
In a West Coast game, the Houston Texans were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
