STATE COLLEGE — ESPN on Tuesday released its list of college football’s 150 greatest coaches as part of the company’s ode to the sport’s 150th anniversary.
A pair of former Penn State coaches appeared on the list. Joe Paterno, who coached at Penn State from 1966 to 2011, was listed at No. 7. Rip Engle, who coached at Penn State from 1950 to 1965, appeared at No. 48.
Paterno compiled a 409-136-1 (.749) record at Penn State. He guided the Nittany Lions to two national championships (1982 and 1986) and three Big Ten titles (1994, 2005 and 2009). Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1994.
Here’s what ESPN said about Paterno:
“After 16 seasons as a Nittany Lions assistant, Paterno ascended to the head coaching job. Penn State soon ascended, too — to national prominence, to two national championships in the 1980s, and to the Big Ten, the first team to shift from independence to a conference in what would become the realignment era.”
“Paterno called his plan the Grand Experiment, believing that Penn State could be a national power without sacrificing academics. He pulled it off, too, including five unbeaten seasons. Paterno was fired in November 2011 for his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky scandal. He died two months later.”
Engle began his coaching career at Brown in 1944, where he coached a young quarterback named Joe Paterno. Engle arrived at Penn State in 1950 and compiled a 104-48-4 (.679) record. Engle twice led Penn State to wins in the Liberty Bowl in 1959 and 1960, and the Nittany Lions won the 1961 Gator Bowl under his direction. Paterno succeeded Engle as Penn State’s head coach in 1966.
Here’s what ESPN said about Engle:
“Engle is perhaps best known for coaching quarterback Joe Paterno at Brown and then preceding him as Penn State’s coach. In 16 seasons, Engle’s teams never had a losing record and never won more than nine games. The Nittany Lions won the Lambert Trophy, as the East’s best team, three times during his tenure.”
