Caleb Pardick played basketball at Union High School.
Pardick has now reached the grand stage of the National Basketball Association. But he’s not taking the court for an NBA franchise. Instead, he’s as far away from the court as an individual can get.
Pardick, who is 33 and a 2004 Union graduate, is the game producer for the Orlando Magic. His job title involves the execution of the live in-arena show, along with timeouts, statistical looks on the scoreboards as well on the live home games, video playback on the video screen and prepping the video playback.
Pardick isn’t courtside for the games. Instead, he’s in a control room on the seventh floor.
“It’s everything a fan sees from start to finish when they walk in the arena,” Pardick said. “There are several on staff, two of which I oversee.
“We produce all the content we have in-house. Our day-to-day job is producing things. We’re above the highest seat. We do have floor managers for different purposes. We’re in each other’s ear all night.”
Pardick and his staff puts on a good show for the fans as well. Two weeks ago, the Orlando Magic won an award at a conference. The team won the award for the Best Supporting Displays among all professional and collegiate sports teams, given out at the annual IDEA Conference (Information Display & Entertainment Association).
“Essentially, it’s an award for the best content and programming of the in-bowl LED screens that support your main screen production,” Pardick said. “It was the second time we won the award in this category in the six seasons that I’ve been with the Magic.”
A son of Hans and Janice Pardick, Caleb took a long and winding road to Orlando. Pardick is a 2008 Slippery Rock University graduate where he studied communications.
Pardick also played baseball for the Scotties in high school. And he managed to land a job close to the diamond while in college.
“Between my junior and senior year at Slippery Rock, in the summer of 2007, I took an internship with the New York Yankees Triple-A team in Scranton/Wilkes Barre,” Pardick said. “I did some game production stuff for them.
“From there, I had a job in place in 2008. I went to work in Aberdeen, Maryland, with the Baltimore Orioles’ short-season minor league affiliate. From there, I got into some live event things. It’s minor league baseball, there’s a little bit of everything at the game. I spent one year there.”
Pardick worked in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with the Chicago White Sox minor league affiliate, spending five years there.
“I did control-room type of things,” Pardick said. “I had to keep a running box score, work with graphics and other statistics.”
After five years there, he moved on and was part of a Facebook group for users of Daktronics. The Daktronics company designs, manufactures, sells and services video displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, dynamic message signs, sound systems and related products.
It was finally time for Pardick to take his creative mind another level higher — the NBA.
“Going in, I knew it was a tall task from going from Triple-A baseball to the NBA,” Pardick said. “But having some pretty strong familiarity with their products and always being a sports guy and being an NBA guy helped.
“We’re doing replay while they’re bringing the ball up the court. We’re running crowd prompts, things like that.”
Pardick, who has nine-year-old twins — a boy Logan and a girl Lily — has been with the Magic since September 2013. The 2013-2014 NBA season was his first year with the franchise.
“I’m still in the same department. I was overseeing the LED system when I first got there,” Pardick said. “It still has some overlap of what I’m doing now.”
Pardick grew up a Denver Nuggets fan, following such players as Dikembe Mutombo, Jalen Rose and Antonio McDyess.
“I’m a Magic fan now,” Pardick said. “All that changes when it’s your employer.
“It’s pretty cool to see the buzz around the franchise with a team like the Miami Heat, an in-state rival, coming in. Or when the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors come to town, it’s a different buzz. The vibe is a bit different.”
Pardick doesn’t travel with the Magic on road trips.
“I’m really happy with the role I have,” he said. “It’s enough variety day to day to keep you busy.”
Despite the NBA currently being in its offseason, Pardick says he’s plenty busy each year prior to the start of the next campaign.
“It’s a full-time role. That includes the offseason,” Pardick said. “It’s still busy enough, with things like the draft, the summer league, free agency.
“It is still full time even when it’s offseason. The elves don’t wait until Sept. 1 to make the toys.”
The Amway Center, which is home to the Magic, seats 18,846 fans at capacity. But the building has more than just one tenant.
The Orlando Predators (Arena Football League) and the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL minor league hockey) also compete in the Amway Center.
“We don’t work with those teams directly day to day. But we’re not above helping them whenever needed,” Pardick said. “We chip in if they need help trouble shooting.
“Several departments work in support of those that run the arena to make the other events successful.”
Game days or nights are usually long for Pardick and his crew.
“I generally come in around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and I’m loading in any kind of graphics, content from game to game,” Pardick said. “A lot of sponsor content will carry over with some exceptions.
“On a game day, from the time I get in until about 3 p.m., we’re going through the game scripts. We’re looking for things to finalize that we’ve sent out for review and we’re catching up to speed on things in our department.”
Though Pardick isn’t putting the uniform on nightly likely he did back in high school, Pardick said the job with the Magic has many great moments.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Pardick said. “On its worst day it’s still a matter of getting to see world-class athletes play a professional game. It’s really enjoyable.”
