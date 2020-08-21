March 11, 2020.
That’s the night COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on sports across the United States, from the amateurs through the professional ranks.
Caleb Pardick, a 2004 Union High graduate, is a game producer for the National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic. His job involves the execution of the live in-arena show, along with timeouts, statistical looks on the scoreboards at the live home games, video playback on the video screen and prepping the video playback.
Pardick isn’t courtside for the games when they are played at the Amway Center. Instead, he’s in a control room on the seventh floor.
Pardick, 34, is engaged to Florida native Brittany Freshwater. Pardick is the father of 10-year-old twins, Logan (boy) and Lily (girl). He is a son of Hans and Janice Pardick.
Basketball finally returned with games starting July 30. A total of 22 teams were invited to Orlando, where the games are being contested in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Eight teams weren’t invited to the bubble because they were out of playoff contention.
The regular season finally came to an end earlier this month. It lasted a league-record 295 days overall.
Pardick, though, isn’t in the bubble with the Magic. He lives in Orlando, and the complex is about 35 miles southwest of where he lives.
“I’m working the games remotely from the Amway Center,” Pardick said. “We’ve rolled out a second-screen gaming experience that we produce live in conjunction with our game telecasts on FoxSports Florida.
“All 22 teams going into the bubble were able to bring one content producer. One of my co-workers from my team went in. It’s just a bus ride for us. The NBA did contact all teams participating to see if anyone was willing to go in.”
Orlando emerged from the Eastern Conference with the No. 8 seed and is taking on top-seeded Milwaukee in the first round.
Getting to the restart of the NBA season was a long process, not just for players and coaches. But for everyone involved in some capacity within an organization.
“It was plenty of quarantining and working remotely throughout that period, and a larger shift within our department on coming up with, and executing, new content ideas for the team’s social media channels to keep fans engaged during the hiatus,” Pardick said. “We also used the time to build out some non-time-sensitive content elements for use at home games at Amway Center in the future. It’s stuff that we had kicked around previously in conversation, but that had to be put on the back burner in the midst of the regular season.”
Despite being a new concept for everyone involved, Pardick noted things have went well.
“It has been a smooth operation, kudos to the NBA,” he said. “It’s not just for the end product that it is. We haven’t heard a single person complain.
“The overall magnitude of the testing and bringing the teams in, there have been no positive tests, which has been great. It’s not completely different from what we do normally. We certainly put it together with sizes, dimensions and video delivery that we haven’t touched before. There have been a few hiccups here and there. But once you’re in the groove a little bit, everything is smooth.”
