Panthers football team 'excited' to kick off season against Austin Peay

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday — six months to the day that the ACC suspended all athletic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Pitt football will kick off its 2020 football season against Austin Peay at Heinz Field.
“It is game week,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said to open his weekly press conference on Monday. “I asked our staff the other day, how many guys thought we’d get to game week, and there wasn’t too many hands raised up in the air.”
Narduzzi said there was a buzz coming from his players at a team meeting on Sunday evening.
“Our kids are excited. It was a little different excitement, I think,” Narduzzi said. “I’m not sure our kids thought we’d get here either. If our coaches aren’t believing it, then I’m certainly sure that our players weren’t as well.”
The sixth-year head coach elaborated on the team’s COVID-19 testing procedures during the season. The players were all tested on Sunday and they were still awaiting results as of noon Monday. The team will be tested again on Wednesday and Friday, with each player being tested twice on Friday to avoid any chance of faulty results prior to Saturday’s kickoff.
Narduzzi explained that if a player has a positive test on Friday, the second sample from that player will be tested; if it’s another positive, the player will not be permitted to play. If the second sample is negative, the first result will be assumed a false positive.
Right now, Narduzzi is not expecting any of his players to miss Saturday’s game with COVID-19, but cautioned that there’s “a long time to go until game time.”
The first depth chart of the season was released on Monday as well, and it was revealed sophomore Wendell Davis beat out senior Chase Pine for the starting middle linebacker position.
“It’s called consistency,” Narduzzi said of Davis. “The guy hasn’t missed a practice; he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been sharp with getting everybody lined up. Just consistent.”
Davis made a name for himself on special teams last year, scoring a touchdown on a punt blocked by Aaron Matthews against Central Florida and a week later blocking a punt himself against Delaware that resulted in a Pitt touchdown six plays later.
The depth chart also listed the replacement for cornerback Damarri Mathis, who will miss the season with a nonfootball injury. Sophomore Marquis Williams will get the nod opposite of returning senior Jason Pinnock.
“He knows the defense,” Narduzzi said of Williams. “He’s tackled really, really well and he’s made plays on the ball, and that’s what we expect our guys to do.”
Gabe Houy, who started six games at right guard for the Panthers last year before seemingly losing his job to Jake Kradel, will be the starting right tackle for the 2020 team.
Narduzzi took issue with the assumption that Houy lost his job midway through last season, saying Houy’s injuries were an issue last year. Houy underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason.
“Yeah, I don’t know if he ever lost his job,” Narduzzi said regarding Houy.
“He was banged up and injured probably more than anybody knows. It’s probably more of that than losing a job. He’s been really, really sound for us. We need to keep him healthy, obviously. That’s going to be critical at that position.”
