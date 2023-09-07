The New Castle planning commission is recommending city council approve a design and site plan for a new softball field for the New Castle High softball team.
The planning commission heard the proposal for the new field during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The New Castle Area School District is looking to construct a new synthetic turf softball field at George Washington Intermediate School, replacing its existing field at the facility.
The district has contracted with DRAW Collective for the architecture work and H.F. Lenz Engineering for engineering work.
HF Lenz Associate/Project Manager Julian Beglin said the field will include a new six-foot fence, a 40-foot black mesh net and backstop for foul balls and a 200-foot outfield, meaning it will be regulation-length for regional tournaments and games.
Beglin said there will be a new scoreboard, space for two sets of bleachers, a new Americans With Disabilities Act compliant ramp and sidewalk and new stormwater management to protect the area from water damage.
Parking will remain the same as before.
Beglin said in addition, there will be a two-story, 1,000-square-foot building that will house restrooms, a concession stand and press box that looks over home plate.
DRAW Collective Principal Mark Scheller said the district plans on adding additional lighting near the field and building for extra security.
He added if all permits are in place, the project will be out to bid soon, with construction hopefully complete by March 1, 2024, in time for the next softball season.
In addition to needing final approval from city council, the new building requires some small variances that must be approved by the city’s zoning hearing board beforehand.
