Pallerino steps up in Lancers' upset victory

By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
John Quahliero found the perfect formula for his Neshannock High baseball team to knock off the WPIAL’s No. 2-ranked team, Serra Catholic.
Put the ball in Josh Pallerino’s hands.
The junior threw a complete-game no-hitter in the Lancers’ 3-0 WPIAL nonsection shutout of Serra at Pullman Park in Butler on Wednesday. He walked three and struck out seven in improving his slate to 4-1. The Lancers had no errors in the field.
Pallerino threw 102 pitches in the game.
“He was at 97 going into the last batter and started out 2-0 on him,” Quahliero said. “He took a deep breath and then struck him out on three straight pitches to finish at 102. He was allowed to finish the batter once he started.”
The last person to no-hit Serra Catholic was Derek Wall of Seton-La Salle, a current pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, in 2010.
J.A. Quahliero had an RBI double in the fifth inning to give the Lancers an insurance run. Neshannock scored one in the first, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Grant Melder had a double and single and Michael Morelli a pair of singles among the Lancers’ seven hits.
“This was beyond a big win for us, just a great win for our program,” John Quahliero said. “I thought Josh pitched his best game of the year against North Catholic last week (a 12-10 Neshannock loss), but he really grew up tonight against Serra. We had several errors and didn’t get a couple of calls against North Catholic, but tonight was nearly as perfect as you can get against a tremendous baseball team in Serra Catholic.
“Josh hit his spots and had great location. He just got stronger as the game went on.”
John Quahliero also had great things to say about his son, J.A., a senior.
“In 18 years, I’ve never commented on him, but I think he earned it tonight,” he said. “That insurance run on J.A.’s double was really big for Josh. Not that he needed more than one run, but you don’t know that at the time.
“When he got that double in the fifth, the count was 1-0 with a guy on first. I gave him the bunt sign and the pitcher threw a ball. I looked at him and he looked at me and I gave him the hit and run sign. He laced one down the line.
“He is playing with a torn ACL, torn meniscus and Grade 1 MCL tear, but he refuses to come out of the lineup,” John Quahliero added. “He’ll have surgery as soon as the season is over. I don’t know how many more innings he has in him, but he is playing his heart out. I’m speaking about him as a player, not as a son.”
Neshannock is now 10-4 overall. Serra Catholic is 11-3.
On Tuesday, the Lancers beat Kennedy Catholic 9-1 in a nonsection game at home.
Michael Altmyer went 61/2 innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out five .
J.R. Prossen went 3 for 3 with a triple, double and three RBIs, while Altmyer added a triple, single and RBI, Nate Rynd a double and single and RBI and J.A Quahliero a double and RBI.
Union 4,
New Brighton 3
Jake Vitale came through with the key hit in a big spot for the Scotties in a nonsection home win over the Lions.
Vitale drove a game-winning two-run single into left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift Union to the win.
Joe Annarelli opened the inning for the Scotties (8-5) with a strikeout. Tyler Staub followed by getting hit with a pitch and Brennen Porter reached on an error to put runners on first and second with one out. Mike Gunn walked to load the bases.
Vitale then hit the game-winning single to score Staub and Porter.
“We were getting guys on base and we couldn’t capitalize with the big hit,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “Jake is a senior and he has been in that spot before. He got down to two strikes and he drove the next pitch. That’s what we preach.”
Annarelli (3-0) picked up the victory in relief. He tossed three innings, giving up one hit and one run — unearned — with two walks and a strikeout.
“Joe shut things down for us,” Sanders said.
Shane Roper started for Union and worked four innings. Roper worked three innings, giving up seven hits and two runs — both earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
Union collected three total hits.
The Scotties scored a run in the first, one in the third and two in the seventh.
New Brighton posted two runs in the first and one in the fifth.
Shenango 7,
Laurel 2
The Wildcats increased their lead in the Section 2-2A standings with a road win over the Spartans.
Shenango (7-1) sits in first place in the league. Neshannock, Laurel and Riverside all boast 4-2 league marks.
Braeden D’Angelo delivered for Shenango at the plate and on the mound. Offensively, D’Angelo had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
D’Angelo (3-0) went the distance on the hill to pick up the win. He gave up eight hits and two earned runs, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Laurel (4-2, 7-4) had runners on second and third with nobody out in the first inning and didn’t score.
“It was a big win for us. D’Angelo pitched well,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said. “The first inning was a big part of the game.”
The Wildcats finished with 10 hits, including two each by Zach Herb and Braden Zeigler.
Shane Cato slugged a three-run homer in the fourth inning, his second blast of the season.
“Shane is a tremendous hitter,” Kelly said.
The Spartans posted eight hits, including two by Logan Ayres. Luke McCoy knocked in both Laurel runs.
Shenango tallied two runs in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth.
Laurel scored two runs in the fifth inning.
Softball
Mohawk 20
Freedom 8 (Game 1)
Aricka Young went the distance to pick up the pitching win in Game 1 of the Section 4-2A twinbill at Freedom.
Young struck out eight, walked four and surrendered 13 hits.
Leah Boston led the Lady Warriors’ 21-hit hit parade with a 5-for-5 night including a home run, and five RBIs.
Lexi Shiderly was 3 for 5 with a home run. Ava Nulph also homered.
Mohawk 20,
Freedom 18 (Game 2)
A walk-off grand slam by Shiderly lifted the Lady Warriors in a game called after six innings due to darkness.
Shiderly finished with two home runs, as did Boston. Shiderly finished with four hits.
“We were down 11-0 in the first inning, but we kept clawing back,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said.
Boston pitched the last two innings and got the win.
The Lady Warriors are 4-4, 4-6. The Lady Bulldogs are 0-9, 2-11.
Montour 11,
New Castle 1
The Lady ‘Canes fell to 2-6 in Section 3-4A, 3-8 overall with the loss at home.
Rachel Zona went 21/3 innings and absorbed the loss. She gave up 10 hits, two walks and struck out one. Five of the runs against her were unearned.
New Castle had two hits — a single and RBI by Juliana Evans and a single by Raequelle Young.
Neshannock 9,
New Brighton 0
Abigale Measel struck out 16 batters in pitching the Lady Lancers to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
Measel (5-3) scattered four hits as well in earning the complete-game victory. She walked one batter.
Neshannock notched 10 total hits, led by Gabby Perod with three. Ali Giordano and Jadyn Malizia added two apiece.
Kaylee Smith, Perod and Megan Pallerino knocked in two runs each for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock scored three runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
New Brighton is now 1-7, 2-11.
Riverside 2,
Shenango 0
The Lady Wildcats were limited to six hits in a Section 4-2A road loss to the host Lady Panthers.
Rhiannon Boone had two of Shenango’s six hits. The Lady Wildcats are now 7-2, 11-3.
Mia Edwards (11-3) went the distance in taking the loss. Edwards allowed three hits and two runs — both unearned — with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Riverside scored both of its runs in the third inning.
Union 12,
South Side Beaver 5
The Lady Scots moved into a tie for first place in the Section 1-1A standings with a home victory over the Lady Rams.
Skylar Fisher recorded three hits for Union (6-1, 7-6), while Katelynn McCurdy and Emily Siddall added two each.
Siddall knocked in three runs, two of which came on a triple.
“It was a great win; the five seniors along with their younger teammates pulled off a huge win,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “It was the best game this group has ever played.
“We’ve had huge wins before, but this one was really played well. Timely hits, great base running and fantastic bunts.”
Halaena Blakley earned the pitching win, striking out 12 and walking four. She allowed five hits and five runs.
Union scored one run in the first, two in the second, five in the third and four in the fifth.
South Side Beaver scored a run in the first and four in the fifth.
Boys tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lancers dropped a 3-2 Section 2-2A decision to visiting Beaver.
Neshannock finishes the regular season at 5-3, 8-3. The Lancers will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The doubles teams of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) scored wins for Neshannock.
“I thought the boys played very well this season,” Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “For most of the guys on the team, this was their first season of high school tennis. They improved with each match.
“They really came together as a team against (Class) 4A and 5A competition. They are looking forward to the playoffs next week.”
Following are the results:
BEAVER 3, NESHANNOCK 2
SINGLES
1. Andrew Cavett (B) def. Evan Dean 6-1, 6-0.
2. Jeff Allison (B) def. Josh Urban 6-2, 6-0.
3. Grady Johnson (B) def. Sammy Ball 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Mason McCarty-Cogis/Zane Atkins 6-3, 7-5.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Jonathan Bickerton/Ian McCarty-Cogis 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Track and field
Locals compete
County schools Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union participated in the MAC Championship, which was held at Shenango.
Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Cornell, Lincoln Park, New Brighton, Riverside, Rochester and South Side Beaver also competed in the event. Team scores were unavailable at press time. More information will be provided Friday.
