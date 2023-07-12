PAIR OF ACES: Frye, Preuhs share county MVP recognition

Dominance in the circle.

Excellent at the plate.

Neshannock High’s Addy Frye and Union’s Mia Preuhs possess similar strengths in both areas on the softball diamond.

Not to mention, both just finished their sophomore campaigns.

Frye led or shared the county lead in four categories, while Preuhs did so in two categories.

Both players guided their team to a second consecutive WPIAL championship and a deep run through the PIAA playoffs.

For their efforts, Frye and Preuhs shared the county’s softball MVP honor.

“This year was kind of the same as last year,” Frye said. “We worked together a lot better. We got better and more comfortable.”

“We performed very well together,” Preuhs said of her and her teammates. “We accomplished all of the goals. We made it to the WPIAL (championship game and won it).

“As a pitcher, I helped out my team. Batting, I feel like I contributed a lot on the field.”

Frye compiled a .486 average (35 for 72), with 35 RBIs, 13 runs scored, 12 doubles and seven home runs. She was 18-1 overall in the circle in 107 innings pitched with a 0.45 earned run average and and 149 strikeouts.

Frye shared the county lead in RBIs (Wilmington’s Faith Jones) and doubles (Mohawk’s Aricka Young), while leading the area in pitching record and ERA.

“Addy is just one of the hardest working individuals around,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “As a pitcher, she really puts the time in; working on maintaining a good speed.

“As a batter, she’s also putting in good time working on that as well. The hard work she puts in, she definitely deserves everything she gets. She’s working with a strength and conditioning trainer, she has good grades, and she’s always practicing. This is a kid that has very high goals.”

Preuhs posted a .500 average (30 for 60), with 33 RBIs, 29 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and 10 home runs at the plate. She was 13-4 in the circle in 84 2/3 innings pitched with a 3.80 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

Preuhs paced the county in home runs and strikeouts.

“She had another commanding performance this season for us, like she did last year,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “She’s getting stronger and more relaxed.

“It seems like the longer she goes, the stronger she gets. With her big bat, that helps. It helps to be able to hit well when you’re a pitcher.”

STANDING TALL

Neshannock entered the season with a 26-game winning streak. The Lady Lancers (22-1) stretched that streak to 48 in a row before falling to Everett in the state semifinals, 9-6.

Frye threw three playoff shutouts in six postseason contests.

“We changed my entire windup,” Frye said. “My spin was much better.”

Neshannock cruised past Laurel, 12-2, in the WPIAL championship game for the program’s second consecutive district crown. She allowed nine hits and two runs — one earned — with two walks and nine strikeouts.

“Her pitching was on in that game against Laurel,” Lash said. “That’s a tough field to pitch on. It’s dry, with dry dirt. It wasn’t easy for her in that game.

“She was able to make adjustments and figure it out on her own. It’s a high-pressure game, against a top opponent, for the WPIAL championship. She pitched extremely well.”

Lash feels Frye will have a wealth of experience accumulated from pitching in two straight WPIAL title games.

“It makes her know she’s capable of getting through any game,” she said. “She’s a powerful pitcher and a powerful batter. I really believe this will open up opportunities for her.”

Not only was Frye dominant in the circle as Neshannock captured district gold, she also drove in a team-high five runs in that game.

Frye added a two-run home run, and three total hits.

“Addy is a power hitter,” Lash said. “She led the team in home runs. When Addy comes up to bat, I’m pretty confident something good will happen; she will drive in some runs.

“We don’t have to worry about hitting home runs, we can hit lined shots and string hits together. She’s a really good contact hitter.”

Said Frye on her abilities in the circle and at the plate, “I really like my fastball. I’m a pitcher that likes to throw hard. I know that I will throw it hard.

“I’m a mixture of power and contact (at the plate). I like to call myself a power hitter.”

Lash knows Frye will take her game to another level next season.

“She’s going to continue to improve,” Lash said. “I believe those spin pitches will continue to improve. The speed will not go backwards. She just has really good mechanics; it’s going to continue to get better.

“She will work on becoming a leader. Being that leader with her teammates. Being a little more vocal and knowing how to do that.”

Said Frye, “I’m going to work on being more efficient with my pitching. I will work on a strikeout pitch, and getting more power through my swing.”

ANOTHER GREAT SEASON

Preuhs pitched and batted Union to the school’s first WPIAL championship as a freshman. She backed that up by delivering a repeat in the district title tilt and leading her team to a berth in the program’s first state championship game.

As a sophomore, Preuhs improved in both areas.

“She hits her spots; she has a lot of spin, too,” Fisher said of Preuhs’ pitching prowess. “Her speed is hard to hit. Her changeup, differential on the speed, is perfect. Not too fast or slow.

“When we do batting practice, I go through and tell them they owe me 20 (home runs). Usually she will hit 19 of them. She’s getting stronger. She’s getting stronger and more mature. Mia really hits it well. Helping herself out at the plate is huge. You can’t ask for anything else from her.”

Preuhs delivered a monster home run in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs in a 16-1 decision over Jeannette.

“She put it on the lacrosse field. That was quite a memorable moment,” Fisher said.

Preuhs acknowledged the time put in to improve from her freshman season.

“I worked a lot in the offseason on my pitching. I gained a few miles per hour,” she said. “I went to the gym and got stronger. I drove myself harder.”

Union rallied to top Carmichaels for the WPIAL championship, 10-8. She went the distance in the circle and allowed 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — with five walks and 11 strikeouts.

“It felt great,” Preuhs said of the WPIAL title win. “I knew it was going to be a tough game.

“Coming in for the second game, I knew the field and the environment. That made it easier.”

“It only helps her,” Fisher said of earning her second straight pitching win in the WPIAL championship game. “She knows what to do. It’s about determination and knowing how to save yourself and work through things and get a little stronger.”

Fisher said Preuhs continued to work hard after her freshman season.

“She improved her consistency with the changeup and being able to hit it on command,” he said. “She was only 50 percent last year with it (changing speeds). She was 85 percent this year with it.

2023 Lawrence County softball all-star statistics ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN

“She’s bringing it. It’s mid-60s (MPH). Some pitches are faster than others. Later in the game, there’s more velocity. I don’t know how she does it.”

Hitters are left guessing what Preuhs will uncork.

“I love the changeup. I think she likes the screwball,” Fisher said. “I like the screwball, too. There’s an element of surprise with the changeup.”

Said Preuhs, “I like all of my pitches. In certain games, my screwball worked a lot. I feel like the speed of my pitch works great."

Hitting comes natural to Preuhs.

“She’s just a pure hitter with pure power,” Fisher said. “It’s see ball, hit ball. She’s all power.”

Though Preuhs made strides from her freshman season, Fisher expects her to do the same going into her junior campaign.

“I think she will shine again; she’ll be strong again,” Fisher said. “The experience will really help her. She stays steady with what she normally does.”

“I’m going to work on my strength and power,” Preuhs said. “l’m going to work on getting stronger with my pitching.”

AROUND FOR A WHILE

Frye and Preuhs both have two more seasons of competition remaining on the diamond. That spells doom for the opposition, but it’s a positive for their respective teams.

“It makes me feel real good,” Lash said of having two more seasons with Frye. “Knowing we have a very good relationship. We can have conversations. I learn a lot from her. I’m really thankful for the partnership that I have with her. She’s a very humble player. She’s such a great young lady overall.”

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Fisher said. “That’s great. For her to come in and give you the same amount of effort going forward, we are excited.”