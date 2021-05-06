Page hired as SRU's first female AD

SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University named Dr. Roberta Page as its next director of intercollegiate athletics, making her the first woman to hold the top athletics job full-time in school history.
Page is a 1988 SRU alumna and 2015 Rock Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. She has served as the director of championships and alliances at the National Collegiate Athletic Association since 2009. She replaces the longest tenured AD in department history, Paul Lueken, who retired in January after more than 26 years.
“I am beyond excited to be returning to my alma mater,” said Page. “I want to thank President Behre and Dr. Wilmes for trusting me to carry on the proud traditions of Slippery Rock Athletics. Having the chance to come home and work with the amazing coaches, staff and student-athletes at SRU is something I am truly looking forward to. As an alum, I am looking forward to reconnecting with alumni and the amazing professors who pave the way for our success.”
Page also served at Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division member Shippensburg from 2003-09. At Shippensburg, Page led a department that included 20 intercollegiate sports and more than 500 student-athletes. She also served as the Title IX coordinator, was responsible for compliance and worked with the Shippensburg University Foundation to fund-raise and expand athletic scholarships. Page earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education (minor in sport management) from Slippery Rock in 1988. She went on to earn a pair of master’s degrees in physical education and educational leadership from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) and a doctorate in educational leadership from Duquesne University in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.