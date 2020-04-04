The Presidents’ Athletic Conference made it official Friday.
At its annual spring meeting, which was held as a virtual conference, the Presidents’ Council of the PAC cancelled the 2020 spring varsity sports season. The PAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Banquet, held annually in May in Wexford, also was cancelled.
“This decision was made with great regret and only after every possible avenue to play a modified schedule had been exhausted,” said Dr. David Finegold, president of Chatham University and 2019-20 PAC Presidents’ Council chair. “In fact, the PAC was one of the last three Division III conferences in the country (out of 44 nationally) to take this final step. Ultimately, our first responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to maintain that protection.”
NCAA Division III has provided a blanket waiver providing all 2020 spring sports varsity athletes with an additional season of eligibility. PAC athletic administrators and coaches will be working with student-athletes impacted regarding these additional eligibility options. The PAC will honor graduating senior spring student-athletes as part of a social media campaign during Division III Week, scheduled for April 13 through April 19.
