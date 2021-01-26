The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2021 regular season.
The modified scheduling format consists of a nine-game, single round-robin conference-only slate for each of the PAC’s 10 member schools. Both the men’s and women’s schedules will feature staggered starts, with games tipping off on Jan. 23 through Feb. 27.
The Westminster College teams both begin their season Jan. 23, with the men traveling to Geneva College. The women's program hosts Geneva College.
The PAC Championship tournaments are scheduled for March 1-6. In an adjustment to previous championship tournament formatting, all 10 men’s and women’s programs will secure spots in this year’s tournaments.
There will be no outside fans or visiting team’s fans permitted. Institutional attendance policies will continue to be reviewed throughout the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.