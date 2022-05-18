Maria Owens had to wait until the last event and her last attempt to claim gold at the WPIAL Class 3A championship on Wednesday.
Owens, a standout in the jumping events for New Castle High, took first place in the long jump at 17-7. She trailed behind Alli Morrow from Butler by two inches before her final jump in the finals.
“I was really nervous, but I knew I could do it,” Owens said. “I did it last year, so I knew the last one was going to be the best one.”
It was a different story for Owens at the beginning of the day at Slippery Rock University after completing the triple jump.
In a battle of inches, Owens took silver in the triple jump with a distance of 37-3. She was narrowly defeated by Rose Kuchera of Canon-McMillan with a distance of 37-4.50.
Owens was the district champion in the triple jump as a freshman. She won the long jump last year and will wind up as one of the most decorated athletes in New Castle High School history.
“I’m a little upset because I worked hard,” Owens said after getting silver in the triple jump. “I wanted to come in first and that didn’t happen. I lost by like an inch. It upsets me that I worked hard for it but I still have two other events I can come back in.”
The next event for Owens was the high jump which boded worse in terms of placing. Owens placed fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-1.
“I got out here and did what I had to do,” Owens said. “It feels good. I qualified for all three events so at states I’m just going to go and do better.”
Owens also qualified in all three jumping events last year. The New Jersey of Institute of Technology-bound senior was third in last year’s state long jump competition at Shippensburg University.
