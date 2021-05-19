A long WPIAL title defense, field events and relays will highlight the WPIAL Track and Field Championships among Lawrence County athletes Wednesday.
New Castle High’s Maria Owens, the county’s lone WPIAL champion in 2019, puts her title on the line in the Class 3A triple jump during the afternoon session at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. When she won two years ago as a freshman, Owens had a nine-inch improvement from her previous personal best to win in a small upset.
This year, Owens is seeded fifth in the triple jump, but second in the long jump. She fouled on all three attempts at the 2019 championships.
Last year’s spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Class 2A girls side, Shenango’s Emma Callahan is the top seed in the shot put at better than 10 feet more than the next closest seed. Callahan was third in 2019 as a freshman and placed fifth at the state meet that year.
Mohawk’s 400 relay team of Arie Smiley, Jordan Radzyminski, Nadia Lape and Hannah McDanel) is also seeded first. Mohawk’s 1600 (Lillian McClain, Radzyminski, Hannah McDanel and Nadia Lape and 3200 (Sidney Andrews, Lillian McClain, Evelyn McClain and Natalie Lape) relay teams are also seeded second, while Shenango is seeded third in those two races.
Top individual seeds are Mohawk’s Nadia Lape (second, long jump), Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (second, 200 dash; third, 100 dash), Shenango’s Carmen Medvit (third, 3200 run) and Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay (fourth, 400 dash). Neshannock’s Paige Elliott, Laurel’s Josey Fortuna and Mohawk’s Tori Micco are tied for the third seed in the high jump.
In the Class 2A boys competition, county athletes claimed the top seeds in three field events. Mitch Miles is the top seed in the shot put and discus. Shenango’s Ryan Lenhart is seeded second in the shot put, while Shenango’s Brandon Stuck is seeded second in the discus and teammate Will Patton is third.
Shenango’s Matt Chapnell is seeded first in the high jump. Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens, who placed fourth as a freshman in 2019, is second.
Wednesday’s action begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 2A competition, featuring athletes from Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union. The Class 3A competition begins at 2 p.m., which features New Castle athletes.
Wilmington athletes will compete at the District 10 championship meet on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
