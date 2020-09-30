Owens' big night key in Neshannock's win over Freedom

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Cam’Ron Owens continues to see an uptick in opportunities for the Neshannock High football team.
Friday, he ran with those chances he received, all the way to the end zone.
Owens scored three rushing touchdowns and added a fourth score on a punt return in Neshannock’s 54-20 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference road win over Freedom.
In the first week against Laurel, Owens ran the ball four times. He carried it 14 times against Mohawk in Week 2 and scored a pair of touchdowns.
“It was a nice performance,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said of Owens’ effort Friday night. “He got us going early with the punt return.
“It gave us some nice life early and we built on it from there. Hopefully he will continue to get better each week.”
For his efforts, Owens was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Owens, a son of Stephen and Shannon Owens, is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior running back/safety.
Owens’ punt return came less than two minutes into Friday’s game.
“My coach told me we need to set the tone,” Owens said of Mozzocio’s words. “I really think special teams is a big part of the team. He really emphasizes special teams and we feel it’s an important part of the game.”
The third quarter against the Bulldogs belonged to Owens. He scored all three of his rushing touchdowns in the third period on runs of 47, 44 and 12 yards.
“I was feeling real good,” Owens said. “I thought our line held up really well. I was feeling loose and we worked well as a team.”
Said Mozzocio, “We like when he has the ball in his hands. He’s an explosive player. Hopefully that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Mozzocio noted Owens continues to improve each day.
“He runs well and he’s been playing well,” Mozzocio said. “We wanted to build off that performance from a season ago.
“He was sick and missed some time before camp. It took about a week to get into the swing of things. He contributes on both sides of the ball.”
Owens has 39 carries on the season for 373 rushing yards with six touchdowns. He has caught seven passes for 83 yards.
The Lancers (2-1 conference, 2-1 overall), will host Ellwood City Lincoln at 7 p.m. Friday in a conference matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.