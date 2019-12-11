By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne’s departure to Old Dominion University on Monday leaves the Nittany Lions with a vacancy at the position for the second time in three seasons.
Current Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead departed Happy Valley for Starkville in Nov. 2017. Rahne served as Penn State’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. Rahne hasn’t indicated if he’ll coach in the Nittany Lions’ Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl contest against Memphis.
It’s unclear if Penn State head coach James Franklin will elevate a current staff member to the position, but here is a list of potential outside candidates who could receive a look to replace Rahne.
Joe Brady: passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach, LSU
At just 30 years old, Brady this season has solidified himself as one of college football’s premier innovative minds. Brady spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a graduate assistant at Penn State.
In just one year with the Tigers, Brady and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have propelled LSU’s offense to heralded heights. LSU boasts the nation’s No. 1 offense (554.4 yards per game) and it ranks third in the nation in scoring (47.8 points per game).
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has excelled under Brady’s tutelage. The Heisman Trophy front-runner has thrown for a school- and SEC-best 48 touchdowns this season, and he was recently named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year recipient.
Brady is a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to college football’s best assistant coach.
Kirk Ciarrocca: offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Minnesota
Ciarrocca has Pennsylvania roots as a Lewisberry native and as a former defensive back at Juniata College. He coached at Temple and Delaware Valley College during his early years.
In the days leading up to Penn State’s contest against Minnesota, Penn State coach James Franklin was complementary of what Ciarrocca has accomplished.
Ciarrocca’s offense this year produced two 1,000-yard receivers in and Rashod Bateman (1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns) Tyler Johnson (1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns). Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. Minnesota’s ground game averages 175.7 yards per contest, and it ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (426.8 yards per game).
Mike Yurcich: passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach, Ohio State
Yurcich joined Ohio State’s coaching staff in early 2019 after spending the last six seasons as an offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He’s a 1999 alumnus of California University of Pennsylvania, and he was an offensive coordinator at Shippensburg University in 2011 and 2012.
Yurcich guided Oklahoma State to 38 points per game and 478 yards per contest during his tenure in Stillwater. He was a finalist in 2016 and 2017 for the Broyles Award.
This season at Ohio State, Yurcich has helped produce a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Justin Fields. The Buckeyes led the nation and the Big Ten in scoring offense (48.7 points per game). They also pace the Big Ten in total offense (531 yards per contest), rushing offense (272.2 yards per game) and pass efficiency (188).
Kalen DeBoer: associate head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, Indiana
DeBoer has been connected to the Fresno State vacancy. Should he not pursue a head coaching job, he could be a possible replacement for Rahne.
DeBoer’s influence on Indiana’s offense in just one season has yielded positive results. The Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten in total offense (443.6 yards per game) and second in passing offense (308.7 yards per game). Indiana this season was efficient on third down, as it converted 79 of its 164 attempts, which ranks fourth in the conference.
Indiana averaged 32.6 points per game and are in line for their first nine-win season since 1993 with a win against Tennessee in the Jan. 3 Gator Bowl. DeBoer is a Broyles Award finalist.
