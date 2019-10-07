WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Turner’s homer capped a startling and record-setting seven-run rally in the sixth inning as the Dodgers roughed up starter-turned-reliever Patrick Corbin, and Los Angeles beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.
Russell Martin and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández added a pair of two-run doubles in the sixth as LA became the first team in major league history to score that many runs in one postseason inning with two outs and two strikes.
The Dodgers can advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive year by closing the best-of-five NLDS in Game 4 at Washington on Monday, when LA sends Rich Hill to the mound against Max Scherzer.
The Dodgers entered the sixth trailing 2-1 after Juan Soto’s two-run homer for Washington off eventual winner Hyun-Jin Ryu in the first and Max Muncy’s solo shot..
