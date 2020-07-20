Union High football standout Aaron Gunn is on the radar of Sports Illustrated.
Gunn, who will be a senior in the fall, is one of 22 high school football players from Pennsylvania named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020. There are 1,000 total Sports Illustrated All-American candidates bidding for a spot on the Sports Illustrated All-American team.
“That’s a pretty prestigious honor when you consider how many kids are playing high school football today all across the country,” Scotties football coach Stacy Robinson said. “It means he’s on the radar. Once you’re on the radar, the boundaries are limitless.
“There’s so many publications and scouting combines. Sports Illustrated has been around forever, it’s tried and true. When Sports Illustrated is put on something it means something.”
Listed as a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive and defensive lineman on last year’s preseason roster by Union, Gunn has signed a national letter of intent to the University of Louisville.
“His upside is limitless. There’s no cap on it,” Robinson said of Gunn’s potential. “He’s the same old Aaron when I see him at practice. He’s still teachable and coachable. There’s no telling what the future might hold for him.
“We’re doing what we can with the restrictions we have on us right now. We don’t get much complaining from anyone. Aaron is a leader on this football team.”
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season for the Sports Illustrated All-American team. A total of 25 players will earn a spot on the Sports Illustrated All-American first team. Sports Illustrated will cut the candidates down to 250 in October and then to 99 in November. Sports Illustrated will announce a first team of 25 players, a second-team of 25 more and an honorable mention group in December.
The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Prior to the kickoff of high school football, Sports Illustrated will unveil its preseason Top 10 for each of 14 position groups. Sports Illustrated will reveal its initial preseason Top 99 rankings, the SI99, on August 24.
The heat acclimation week for football in Pennsylvania is set for the week of Aug. 10. The first official day of high school football practice in Pennsylvania is Aug. 17.
Union is slated to open the 2020 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 when it hosts Mohawk in a nonconference matchup.
