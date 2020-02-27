IMPERIAL — Mohawk High's girls basketball team wasn’t going to let a trip to a WPIAL Class 3A championship game slip away.
The Lady Warriors kept a tight grip on their lead and escaped Wednesday’s semifinal at West Allegheny with a 64-58 win over Carlynton.
The Lady Warriors (21-3) became the second Lawrence County girls basketball team to earn a trip a WPIAL title game berth. Laurel punched its ticket Monday night in Class 2A. Mohawk plays for the program’s first WPIAL title at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center against Beaver.
“We knew we had the potential,” senior Karly McCutcheon said. “We just had to work hard every day. That’s what we’ll continue to do.”
Mohawk’s defense clamped down on Carlynton (15-9) in the first half. The team kept the Lady Cougars without a field goal for a 9:14 span over the first two quarters.
In that time, the Lady Warriors started to pull away. They built an 18-5 lead after the first and increased it to 31-15 at halftime.
“We knew we had to come out of the gate hard and keep it going,” Mohawk’s Paige Julian said.
“Just to pound them right out of the gate was awesome. Instead of being down, we were up and we had that confidence,” Mohawk’s Nadia Lape added. “We wanted to wear them out first before we got worn out.”
The 16-point advantage was huge for the Lady Warriors. Carlynton made a run in the third and cut its deficit to 12, 38-26, with 2:51 on the clock. However, Julian answered with a trey of her own for a 41-26 lead.
The Lady Cougars came back in the fourth quarter, too. A methodical 15-7 spree to open the frame brought the team within nine points, 56-47, with 3:21 to play. Eventually, Carlynton got within five, 63-58, with 16.2 seconds to go, but ran out of time.
“We really played well in the first half. I don’t know what changed, defensively, in the second half,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “I just felt like they made a lot of shots they missed in the first half. It might be that simple because we didn’t allow a lot of penetration. When you’re behind, you’re going to start going harder and start shooting more to try to catch up.”
O’Lare was pleased to see that his squad withstood Carlynton’s charge.
“We practice those kinds of scenarios every day at practice,” McCutcheon said. “We just know how to compose ourselves. We know we have solid players who know how each other plays. We’re confident in what we have on the court.”
Julian led all scorers with 33 points. Lape added 15.
