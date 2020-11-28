On the verge of history: Continuity key part of Southern Columbia football coach's success

ELYSBURG — People around the state have long wondered how Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth built such a state power at a school that wide receiver Julian Fleming, now at Ohio State, used to joke “is between two cornfields.”
There are many reasons for it, maybe even too numerous to mention, but looking back at the first Southern Columbia football team that Jim Roth coached back in 1984 offers some clues.
Roth split Daily Item Coach of the Year honors that year, and some of the standouts on that team, including John Marks, Greg Haladay and a freshman running back named Jerry Marks are names that still reverberate through Southern Columbia history.
John Marks is a perfect example. He’s the brother of Jerry, father of Josh — a standout lineman during the Tigers’ run of five straight state titles in the mid-2000s — and uncle of former halfback Blake Marks.
Of the assistant coaches that Roth is quick to credit in that article — Al Lonoconus, Al Cihocki and Andy Mills — two will still be on the sidelines for today’s Class 2A state championship game against Wilmington at 11 a.m. There is a good chance Lonoconus — a former superintendent at Southern Columbia and Shikellamy — will be in attendance somewhere.
“Through those years, all of our assistant coaches, so many people play a role in it,” Roth said. “Right now, a lot of these coaches have been with me the entire run, and most of them through a big part of it. We have coaches move on, but you don’t come on our staff and stay a year or two. A short stay is 10 or 15 years.”
Roth has a chance today — if the Tigers can win their state-record 11th championship — to pass former Berwick, Wyoming Valley West and Lake-Lehman coach George Curry as the all-time wins leader in Pennsylvania history. With a victory, Roth’s career-record will be 456-63-2.
Roth played his high school football at Shikellamy High School for Jerry Soltys, finishing as an all-Daily Item Item first-team selection as safety in 1974. He had seven interceptions, including a school-record four in one game against Pottsville.
He played at Lock Haven University and came to Southern Columbia in 1980 under Andy Ulicny, who currently is a color commentator for Bloomsburg University and the Tigers.
When Roth arrived in Elysburg, the Tigers were in the midst of a 26-game losing streak, and the school board was considering dropping football in favor of boys soccer. In just four years under Ulicny, the Tigers won an Eastern Conference title, which was the pinnacle for a Valley football team at the time.
That’s where the lessons learned from Curry come in.
“Structure and discipline have been key to what we’ve built,” Roth said. “I got more coaching style than X’s and O’s, and how to have a team conduct itself. We both built our programs on work ethic.”
The numbers the school has rolled up under Roth are almost unfathomable. Which is the most impressive?
•The record 10 state titles
•19 state championship game appearances
•A state-record five straight titles (2002-2006)
•The 455 victories
•The fact that Roth could go without a win for the next 39 seasons (390 losses) and still have a record of better than .500.
It might be a long time until somebody breaks Roth’s record. The two best chances probably come from the western part of the state, and play state title games today.
Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak is 283-46 though 26 seasons with the Jaguars, and he’s just 52 years old.
Wilmington’s coach Brandon Phillian is another coach that may have a shot. They Greyhounds’ mentor is 35-3 in three seasons at the District 10 school with three straight district titles, and is just 33 years old.
However, he quickly laughed off that thought in an interview earlier this week.
“That’s a long time (to coach),” Phillian said. “I really respect what Coach Roth has been able to do over the years, but that’s unimaginable to consider right now.”
