Olympian to be featured at softball clinic

Leah O’Brien-Amico will be featured at a USA Softball of PA District 9 Junior Olympic staff softball clinic Sunday at Raw Athletics.
Raw Athletics is located at 4619 Edinburg Road in New Castle.
O’Brien-Amico is a three-time Olympic gold medal winner with TEAM USA Softball in 1996, 2000, and 2004 and current analyst for ESPN college softball broadcasts and clinician across the Unites States.
O’Brien-Amico also played for the University of Arizona from 1993-97, during which time the Wildcats won three national championships.
In 2002, O’Brien-Amico was inducted into the University of Arizona Hall of Fame.
She will present a clinic for softball players of any level, ages 8U-18U.
The cost is $35 for a single registration and $30 for multiple registrations.
Pre-registration is available the day of the clinic.
Times are 8-11 a.m. for 8U-10U-12U and 12:30-4 p.m. for 14U-16U-18U.
Coaches are welcome to attend for free and assist with the clinic.
To register or for more information call, text or email Henry Frengel, USA Softball of PA District 9 JO Commissioner at (724) 651-3892 or frengel@zoominternet.net.
