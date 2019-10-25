Olcott takes sixth at WPIAL Cross Country Championships

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Shenango High's Emily Olcott led the way for the county contingent Thursday at the WPIAL Cross Country Championships.
The event was held at California University of Pennsylvania.
Ten individuals — five boys and five girls — qualified for the PIAA Cross Country Championships across the boys and girls competitions.
In the Class 1A girls race, Olcott placed sixth in 21:06 while teammate Riley Bruce was 29th in 23:05. Both runners are sophomores.
"They did a great job," Lady Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said of Olcott and Bruce moving on. "It shows the hard work they have put in.
"Emily moved up quite a bit from last year. It just goes to show the amount of work she put in. Last year, she qualified but she was near the end of the qualifying pack. We told Riley she has the potential to qualify. She had a huge turnaround."
Mohawk teammates Sidney Andrews (16th, 22:21) and Nadia Lape (24th, 22:52) also qualified. Andrews is a sophomore and Lape is a senior.
"They performed outstanding. We were thrilled that they made it," Lady Warriors coach Dave Bredl said of Andrews and Lape. "Nadia was there as a freshman as a team member. She missed out last year. She worked really hard to go back.
"Sidney ran exceptionally well this year. I'm very pleased with them. Overall, everyone did a really good job."
Shenango's Carmen Medvit, a junior and the defending champion, did not finish the race. Thompson said dehydration kept Medvit from qualifying.
"She got dehydrated toward the end of the race and she wasn't able to finish. She was devastated," Thompson said. "She was fairly close to the finish line, about 100 meters away is where she ended up. She just couldn't continue.
"She put in a lot of time and energy to get to this point. It's hard for her right now. You want to give your best performance and she did. We're all feeling for her."
Shenango ran in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association event at California University of Pennsylvania last week. But the temperature was a bit lower last week, by about 15 degrees.
"Today it was nice running weather. But sometimes you underestimate the sun," Thompson said. "You don't realize how hot it is until you start going. You feel the effects of it if you weren't prepared for that temperature. It can get to you.
"It was about 65 degrees and humid for the runners (Thursday). I think the temperature had a little to do with it. Not that it was hot, but it was warmer than it has been in the last couple of weeks."
Thompson said Medvit was rolling along prior to the dehydration kicking in.
"She came out of the second mile in first place," he said. "Just on that last mile, a lot was taken out of her from the hill. She was in position to qualify, though. She's a spectacular runner and she will only get better."
On the boys side in Class 1A, five qualified to Hershey, led by two pairs of teammates. Shenango's Christian Maxwell (junior) finished 19th in 18:18, while teammate Thomas Presnar (sophomore) was 24th in 18:28.
"They put a lot of miles into it," said Thompson, who also serves as the Wildcats' boys coach. "To go on to that next step is just exciting for them. They put in a lot of time and effort to move on.
Ellwood City Lincoln's Nolan Curran crossed the finish line in 31st place (19:39), while Laurel teammates Bryce Patterson (32nd, 18:44) and Andrew Daugherty (36th, 18:57) also made the cut.
rponiewasz @ncnewsonline.com
