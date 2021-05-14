O'Lare to coach Mohawk boys basketball team

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Mohawk High has a new boys basketball coach and it is a name that is most familiar to Warriors fans.
Mike O’Lare, who coached the girls team for 15 years, has accepted the position of boys coach.
Mohawk’s school board opened the boys position after Nick Marmo had a 21-111 record in six years.
O’Lare, a health and physical education teacher at Mohawk, led the Lady Warriors to WPIAL Class 3A championships two straight years, defeating North Catholic in this year’s title game. The Warriors also played for the PIAA title this season. In 15 seasons, O’Lare was 229-127 and made the WPIAL playoffs 13 times.
“Fifteen years is a long time in today’s age of coaching,” he said. “I wasn’t really looking for another job, but I was ready for a change. This is the third coaching change for the boys since I’ve been at Mohawk. I didn’t apply the first two times because the time just wasn’t right. Now I feel that it is.”
The new coach will have one starter — Jordan Radzyminski, the team’s only senior next year — returning.
“I feel that our girls program is in a really good place. We’re a little bit young right now, but they will get there,” O’Lare said. “And I’m going to be their biggest fan.”
Mohawk is not a shadow of the boys team that competed for — or won — the Tri-County title year after year under the likes of John Samsa, Dom Mioni and Kevin Wrona, packing the Warriors gym game after game.
O’Lare has experience coaching boys. His first coaching job was in his early 20s as an assistant to Joe Lewandowski at Butler. The Knoch High graduate was an assistant boys coach at a Maryland school for three years and was an assistant boys coach at Mohawk for two seasons before taking over the girls in 2006.
“I was young when I first got started,” he said. “I thought I’d try coaching the girls team for a little bit. Well, a little bit turned into 15 years.”
O’Lare, 42, will take over a boys program that hasn’t had a winning season since the 2008-09 season. O’Lare said his entire girls coaching staff will be with him as assistants for the boys team, as will Wrona, who will coach in the junior high. Wrona’s son, Jay Michael, was a freshman this year and O’Lare and Wrona both have sixth-graders who play basketball. Wrona is the assistant athletic director for the district.
“Mike is what I call a basketball junkie, Wrona said. “If he could play every day, he would. He definitely has a passion for the game of basketball. He’s the right man for this boys job.”
O’Lare said that his staff is a key.
“I had to have all the right guys with me and that ended up happening,” said O’Lare, who also has a daughter in fifth grade. “I told them if we can do this all together, then I’m ready to do it.
“The thing that really pushed me was being to get the right people who care about this place. They are invested. We also have adults who are willing to put in the time to get their children going with basketball from third grade. That is incredibly important.”
O’Lare said he wants the team to return to his glory days of the past.
“I remember early in my career coming to boys games and the gym was packed at 5:30 for the JV game. I want to bring that back for us.”
