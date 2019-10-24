BY ELTON HAYES
STATE COLLEGE — No. 6 Penn State’s position group rotation hasn’t been exclusive to running backs, as the Nittany Lions have played seven offensive linemen.
This week, the group landed on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. The Joe Moore Award, which was introduced in 2015, is bestowed annually to the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit at the end of the season.
Penn State coach James Franklin said depth has bolstered the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.
“I think that playing more guys helps us keep guys fresh,” Franklin said. “Des (Holmes) gaining experience, the rotation with (Mike) Miranda and C.J. (Thorpe) and kind of different styles, I think that helps.”
Senior left guard Steven Gonzalez is the elder statesman of the group, and redshirt junior center Michal Menet has logged playing time in 19 games during his career. Redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda has started two games at right guard this season, while classmate Thorpe has started one contest. Redshirt junior Will Fries owns three starts this season at right tackle, while redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker has logged three starts at right tackle. Redshirt sophomore Holmes has seen playing time in three games on the offensive line.
“At this point in the season, it’s kind of working like clockwork for us,” Miranda said. “It’s something we’ve really gotten used to, and I feel like it works well for all of us because if I’m ever struggling, I know C.J. can come in and back me up. C.J.’s always going to have my back in there. Same thing at tackle — if any of them are struggling, they know they have someone who can go in and have their back at all times.”
There aren’t many metrics that show the success of the offensive line. Miranda said Penn State’s offensive linemen do have a way to judge their success, though.
“Definitely rushing yards,” Miranda said. “When we pile on rushing yards on teams, it’s definitely a good feeling going back into the locker room that night.”
Penn State running backs have rushed for 1,248 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. The Nittany Lions’ ground game is averaging 178.3 yards per game and 4.6 yards per run.
The Nittany Lions’ offensive line has allowed 12 sacks this season, which ranks 47th in FBS. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford acknowledged the group for not only keeping him upright, but also for giving him ample time in the pocket to make accurate throws. Clifford has thrown two interceptions against 17 touchdowns this year.
“It’s definitely a big thing, but that goes with everyone, not just me,” Clifford said of the lack of interceptions.
“That’s the offensive line holding in blocks; they did a great job (Saturday).”
More than halfway through the season, Miranda said Penn State’s offensive line has coalesced. Each player is comfortable with his role.
“It’s been a nice thing for us to have,” Miranda said of the depth. “It’s also been a good thing for our chemistry. At this point in the season, with how long we’ve been doing it, I feel like we’ve built chemistry with seven guys on the offensive line rather than just five.”
