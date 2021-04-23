Off Limits' Copple qualifies for nationals

Kamryn Copple is headed to nationals.
Copple, a ninth-grader at Neshannock High, is the first gymnast from Off Limits Gymnastics to qualify for Level 9 Nationals. Copple traveled to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for the Level 9 regional competition, which includes Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“Her ability to navigate through this unprecedented year and hit her routines under pressure is a great accomplishment,” said coach Joni DeLuca. “We’ve seen this coming. She just gets better and better.”
Copple placed second on the balance beam and was fourth in the all-around in the region. The top seven gymnasts qualified for the national event May 6-9 at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Georgia.
The daughter of P.J. and Tara Copple, Copple is coached by DeLuca and Jimmy Rossi.
