Nick Occhibone scored a hole-in-one at The Links at Firestone Farms Golf Course in Ohio.
Occhibone recorded the ace on the 108-yard par-3 No. 8 with a 9 iron.
Bill Sacco witnessed the shot.
Updated: August 27, 2021 @ 2:40 am
