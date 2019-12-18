WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley has announced his retirement.
O'Malley, who headed the league for the past 13 years, will retire June 30.
Associate executive director Amy Scheuneman has been promoted to O’Malley’s role as executive director at O'Malley's recommendation.
Scheuneman, 39, will become just the second woman in the history of Pennsylvania high school sports to oversee one of the PIAA’s 12 districts. Current City League athletic director Karen Arnold is believed to be the first. The WPIAL has more than 130 member schools.
Scheuneman spent 16 years as athletic director at Avonworth, Bethel Park and North Hills before accepting the WPIAL's associate executive director in July.
O’Malley had signed a three-year contract last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.