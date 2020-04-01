Place your bets now.
OK, so where do people who enjoy betting on sports get their fix today? The major sports leagues are all shut down.
Yeah, there’s the state lottery games — scratch-offs, daily numbers or the big money games like Powerball and Mega Millions. And there is online poker or blackjack.
But for those who like to place their bets and watch the games on TV or the Internet, the thrill is simply not the same.
How many times have the bettors screamed at the TV when a guy kicked a winning field goal with no time left on the clock and killed the spread as well as their grocery money? Or just the reverse, willed that kick through the goal posts so they could win their bet then jumped off the couch and cheered?
But with no sports going on right now, where do these NFL, NBA and MLB sports gamblers get their fix? Do people bet on the NHL?
And in sports events like the Super Bowl, you can pretty much bet on anything — how long the Star Spangled Banner takes ... which team calls the first timeout ... how many commercials have animals ... etc.
When I got married — almost 39 years ago — I quit betting on football. When your motto is, “I just want to break even, I need the money,” you know it’s time to quit. I have never bet on the NBA or MLB or NHL. I only ever bet on one NCAA game in my life — when Michigan State with Magic Johnson played Indiana State, led by Larry Bird, in the 1979 championship game.
People were infatuated with Bird, and bet on ISU. But Magic had a bunch of other great players with him so that was easy money to bet on Michigan State. But for me, as the late Kenny “The Gambler” Rogers stated: “You got to know when to fold ‘em.” So I never bet on a college game again.
Of course those were the days when numerous bookies worked in this area. They were pretty much driven out of business when online-betting and state lottery games came in.
Right now, sports gamblers are freaking out at missing their favorite pastime. However, there is hope for these people.
Just like with everything else during the sports hiatus, people get creative. And at least one gambling group is enticing bettors to take part.
How about this: The odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have come up with a system where gamblers can place their bets and still watch the action on TV.
The “action” being the daily coronavirus press briefing by President Trump. In his unique speaking style, he often uses the same words and phrases at every briefing. So now you can place your bets on the over/under from his comments.
(For the non-gamblers, over/under means the number of times he uses a phrase more/fewer times than the odds that are posted.)
Here are the recent odds on those comments:
• Fantastic +Incredible + Amazing + Tremendous 24.5
• Great 11.5
• Big/Bigger/Biggest 10.5
• More Tests than any other Country 9.5
• Fantastic 8.5
• Incredible 6.5
• Amazing 5.5
• Tremendous 5.5
• Best 5.5
• I/We’ve been treated unfairly 3.5
• I/We inherited a broken system 3.5
• Working Very Hard 2.5
• We’re doing a great job 2.5
• Not our fault 2.5
So gamblers can place their bets, then watch the briefings and count the number of times these words are used to see if they win or lose.
I realize it’s not really sports, but as some say: Any port in a storm!
Still I don’t know — maybe it’s just me — but it just doesn’t seem to have the same excitement as watching LeBron James can a field goal at the buzzer and win you $100.
(Lynn Saternow is sports editor of The Herald and The Allied News. He can be reached at lsaternow@sharonherald.com)
