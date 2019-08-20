You’ve probably seen the videos.
Over the last couple years, especially, there has been a growing trend of Division I football coaches announcing at the end of practice that one or more walk-on players had earned a scholarship. Sometimes it involves a message on the big screen, or in Neshannock High graduate and Batman fanatic Jimmy Medure, it involved the Caped Crusader himself showing up at a team meeting to break the news.
In a video shared on Twitter on Saturday, Youngstown State coach Bo Pelini is heard asking to see four players after practice, including New Castle High graduate Pat Minenok, during a post-practice huddle.
Pelini then announced Minenok, who plays safety for the Penguins, and the others earned scholarships for the upcoming season.
The 5-11, 195-pound junior exercise science major sat out last season after transferring from Slippery Rock. At The Rock, he played 10 games and made two starts as a true freshman. Minenok graduated from New Castle in 2016 and played as a dual-threat quarterback for coach Joe Cowart’s Red Hurricane team.
Minenok is the lone New Castle player on the Youngstown State roster after long snapper Steven Wethli and running back Tevin McCaster graduated in the spring.
Minenok wears the No. 36 jersey. Ellwood City Lincoln graduate Luca Botti is listed on YSU’s roster as a receiver, the only other Lawrence County alumnus on the roster. Former Shenango High star and owner of Grossetti Performance Terry Grossetti is the strength and conditioning coordinator for the football program.
🚨SCHOLARSHIP ALERT 🚨— YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) August 17, 2019
Everything is EARNED in this program‼️🐧
WR - Jake Cummings
OL - Mike Mcallister
SAF - Pat Minenok
LB - Jaylen Hewlett #GoGuins | #GritU pic.twitter.com/ao2apbqmSk
WHO’S ON TOP?
High school football across the state officially gets underway on Friday after months of preparation, heat acclimation, training camp and scrimmages.
But which WPIAL program is the best?
Looking at the all-time wins list — compiled by looking at News archives and team standings— Jeannette is the top team in District 7 with 747 wins. The Jayhawks overtook New Castle in 2017 and extended its lead last fall.
The ‘Canes aren’t far back with 739 all-time wins. Aliquippa, fresh off a state championship last year, has 723 victories. No other WPIAL program has 700 wins.
