PITTSBURGH — One game.
That’s all Mohawk High girls basketball senior guard Karly McCutcheon played last season. She sat out the Lady Warriors’ first 22 games of the 2018-2019 season after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament tear on the first play of the team’s first scrimmage last season.
McCutcheon saw action in Mohawk’s lone playoff game last year, a 58-45 loss to Washington in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. The Lady Warriors were ousted at 7-16 overall.
In that playoff loss to Washington, McCutcheon scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Honestly, I was absolutely terrified last year,” McCutcheon said of watching her teammates play without her. “I lost basketball last year and that’s what I do every day. They got more experience without me and that just built us as a team.”
McCutcheon and her teammates came together to win a share of the section championship with Beaver this year. Saturday, they rolled past the Lady Bobcats, 44-26, to capture the first WPIAL championship in program history for Mohawk (22-3).
Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said he knew what McCutcheon would bring to the team — a team-first mentality.
“It’s her leadership,” O’Lare said. “She’s the greatest leader I’ve ever coached. As far as what she can do when things aren’t good.
“I think that’s when leadership is really on display. Anybody can lead when things are going great. But when we struggle or we have a bad quarter, she’s strong. She just leads through all of it. She’s constantly positive. And she can shoot the ball.”
That she can do. McCutcheon, a West Liberty University (West Virginia) recruit, made eight 3-pointers in 70-58 win over East Allegheny in this year’s WPIAL quarterfinals. She finished with 24 points in that game. In an 85-36 decision over Beaver Falls on Jan. 23, McCutcheon set the program record for made 3-pointers in a game (9), torching the nets for 37 points.
The members of the Lady Warriors team wanted Saturday’s win badly over Beaver. But not because the Lady Bobcats captured a 54-44 win over the Lady Warriors in the regular season.
“It was a revenge tour,” Mohawk junior guard Paige Julian said. “We lost Karly last season and we were really young.
“Not a lot of us played varsity last year and we didn’t do too well with our record. So we wanted to win those games that we lost.”
Said fellow Lady Warriors guard Hannah McDanel, “We were missing the confidence booster. (Karly) always helps us get up when we’re down. She always pushes to keep working hard and help us. She obviously knows the game a lot better than we all do. So she helps us a lot.”
“We always had a complete team, even when Karly wasn’t with the team last year,” Mohawk sophomore Jordan Radzyminski said. “She was a leader throughout the whole season. She was there motivating us throughout the whole thing. it’s just nice to have her back shooting 3s again.”
Indeed.
YOU CAN’T STOP JUST ONE
Despite McCutcheon’s outburst last year against Washington, O’Lare acknowledged that night that more was needed.
“(Karly) played great, but at this level you need more than one player,” O’Lare told The News after that loss to Washington. “You need five players who can score, pass, dribble and defend. We didn’t do that tonight.”
While McCutcheon is a lethal scorer, the Lady Warriors certainly have others they can count on. Nadia Lape led Mohawk on Saturday with team-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds. Julian and McDanel added 11 tallies apiece. Julian posted five assists and McDanel chipped in five steals. McCutcheon tossed in eight points.
There have been many games this year that multiple players have reached double figures for the Lady Warriors and anyone can step up and be the team’s high scorer, game-to-game.
GREAT SUPPORT
The Lady Warriors had a strong showing of support Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“It was insane,” Lape said. “I don’t know a more hard working team than us. A lot of it is we have fans to thank.
“We travel heavy and we have the whole community behind us. I honestly think without their enthusiasm and their support for us, I don’t think we would have been able to do it today.”
GET HIM A TOWEL
Though it wasn’t raining or snowing out, O’Lare still couldn’t stay dry. Even indoors. The Lady Warriors trotted off the court proudly carrying the district championship trophy and wearing their shiny gold medals around their necks.
They arrived in the locker room ahead of O’Lare and they were waiting for him. The players doused O’Lare with water bottles, emptying them on the 14th-year head coach, who was soaked at least from the waist up.
It’s been quite a year for O’Lare and his team. In his 14th season at the helm, O’Lare won his 200th career game earlier in the year and helped guide the team to a share of the league title.
O’Lare is now 208-122 overall.
THE MEMORIES
Winning a WPIAL championship is a special moment for an athlete. Mohawk players took a moment Saturday to reflect on what that ride has been like.
“From day one, we never said anything about winning section or tying section,” McDanel said. “But we said our last goal was to be here. We worked hard in practice every day and every game we knew that every time we always have to work together to get to this place and we really did. We worked hard from preseason to mandatory and to now. We worked really hard to get here.”
Radzyminski added, “It’s just been one hell of a ride. We’ve had our ups and we’ve had our downs like every team will have. At the end of the day, we accomplished what we wanted to and we knew from day one this is where we wanted to be.
“The journey is unbelievable,” McCutcheon said. “We’re all best friends on and off the court. It just makes our bond even better and it makes it fun to come to practice every day and work hard.”
What would McCutcheon tell other young aspiring future Lady Warriors basketball players if they want to play at the varsity level and experience great success?
“I would just tell them to keep grinding,” she said. “Persistence is key. Showing up, working hard and just never giving up and it will get you far in life.”
A NEW GOAL
Mohawk will take the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it tangles with United, the fourth-place team out of District 6, at New Castle High’s Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
The Lady Warriors won’t bask too long in the championship glory, though.
“These kids love being in the gym,” O’Lare said. “If I gave them more than tomorrow off, I would be getting questioned. I know I won’t have to get them ready. They will stay ready.
“On Monday, they will be ready to get back in there and practice. They’re players and they love to compete, so I know we’ll be ready to go.”
