Prior to Friday night’s victory against Beaver, New Castle High football coach Joe Cowart talked strategy during a radio interview.
Cowart brought up his team’s injuries, how the gusty wind could affect the game or change strategy on whether to receive or kick to start the game. One aspect Cowart considered was how he wanted his team to play well in the “middle eight” — the last four minutes of the first half and then the first four minutes of the second half.
A favorite of college coaches and the New England Patriots, more NFL teams are catching on — or trying to copycat — coach Bill Belichick’s strategy of deferring possession until the second half with the goal of scoring right before halftime, then receiving the second-half kickoff for another opportunity at points.
On Friday night, the Red Hurricane (3-1) won in blowout fashion, blanking Beaver, 45-0. The ‘Canes did “win” the middle eight, however. Just before halftime, running back Demetris McKnight ran around the left side of the line, but fumbled into the waiting arms of lineman Bernie Fabian. Fabian then rumbled the remaining 12 yards into the end zone as New Castle took a 33-0 lead with 1:14 before the half. Out of the locker room, McKnight scored on a 41-yard scamper on the third play of the half.
How good is the strategy?
Over the last five years among Power 5 conference teams, teams that “won” the middle eight minutes were victorious 74 percent of the time, according to statistics from USA Football.
2014 CLASS STILL PRODUCING
In February 2014, five seniors — Malik Hooker, Lamont McPhatter II, Julian Cox, Drew Allen and Stew Allen — from New Castle High signed National Letters of Intent at a school-wide assembly. Dubbed the “Fab 5,” only Stew Allen at Duquesne played offense in college, while the other four played in the defensive backfield. Hooker, McPhatter and Cox are still tormenting offenses at the professional and collegiate level.
Hooker, after snatching a Philip Rivers pass in the end zone Week 1 in Los Angeles, the Indianapolis safety nearly had another one-handed interception Sunday against Tennessee. Still, the Colts picked up the victory as Hooker made three tackles. McPhatter and Cox, both now playing at Division II California (Pa.), both scored defensive touchdowns in the Vulcans’ Sept. 6 win over Saint Anselm. Cox returned an interception 20 yards for a score, while McPhatter — a consensus All-American last season who earned preseason honors this year — scooped-and-scored on a fumble recovery of 84 yards. McPhatter wasn’t done, stepping in front of a Kutztown pass just before halftime on Saturday and running untouched to the end zone to tie the score. (Cal lost, 35-28.)
The ballhawking ways from New Castle alumni didn’t stop with the class of 2014. With Iowa State driving late in the second quarter, safety Geno Stone — a 2017 Ne-Ca-Hi graduate — forced a fumble as the Hawkeyes took over on offense at their own 19. Iowa used that possession to drive down the field when kicker Keith Duncan booted a 40-yard field goal as time expired to get within a point at 7-6 heading into halftime. Undefeated Iowa won the game, 18-17, with Stone making eight tackles, tying for the team high.
ANOTHER JOINS 700 CLUB
With Washington’s victory over Summit Academy on Sept. 7, the Prexies joined elite status.
The win was the Prexies’ 700th in program history, while a 44-7 victory over Brownsville on Friday was win 701. New Castle (742 wins) was the first school to win 700 and currently trails Jeannette (751) in all-time victories. Aliquippa has 727 program wins.
