The North Catholic High boys soccer team stood above the rest in WPIAL Section 4-2A action this year.
The Trojans tallied a 12-1-1 section mark and 13-2-1 overall record. North Catholic won the section title, but was ousted in the WPIAL playoffs by Mount Pleasant.
Quaker Valley’s Keller Chamovitz claimed the section’s Player of the Year award and North Catholic’s Aaron Kelly won the Coach of the Year honor.
Quaker Valley compiled an 11-1-1 overall record but didn’t reach the playoffs.
Mohawk finished the season 3-10, 3-10, while Ellwood City Lincoln was 0-11, 0-11.
WPIAL SECTION 4-2A ALL-STARS
Benjamin Sobel (North Catholic), Nick Kristian (Hopewell), Blaise Burns (Quaker Valley), Will Hrinko (Ambridge), Richard Kaminski (North Catholic), Will Gruca (Ambridge), Ben Esser (North Catholic), Dom Rivetti (North Catholic), Keller Chamovitz (Quaker Valley), Will Dunda (Quaker Valley), Ryan Edwards (Quaker Valley), Dylan Greggs (North Catholic), Hayden Hohman (Ambridge), Rowan Kreibel (Quaker Valley), Chase Yopp (New Brighton), Aiden Fattore (Hopewell)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keller Chamovitz (Quaker Valley)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Kelly (North Catholic)
