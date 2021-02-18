PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jericole Hellems scored 17 points, D.J. Funderburk had 16 points and eight rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 74-73 on Wednesday.
Cam Hayes made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give N.C. State a three-point lead. Justin Champagnie answered at the other end with two free throws at 12.1.
Hayes was trapped on the sideline after getting the inbounds pass and was called for a travelling violation with 9.3 seconds left. Pitt guard Au’diese Toney drove the left side of the lane, but his shot hit the side of the backboard. Justin Champagnie grabbed the offensive rebound and attempted a shot from the corner that did not hit the rim as time expired.
Braxton Beverly added 12 points and Hayes finished with 11 for N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its 11th straight in the series since the 2013-14 season.
Both teams shot over 56% from the field in the first half. Funderburk was 5 of 7 for 13 points to help build a 40-39 lead, while Toney made all five of his shots for 14 points.
Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season for Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7). Toney added 17 points and Xavier Johnson had 14.
No. 17 USC 89,
Arizona State 71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State to stay atop the Pac-12.
NO. 19 TENNESSEE 93,
SOUTH CAROLINA 73
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead Tennessee past South Carolina.
NO. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 54, VALPARAISO 52
CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons scored 16 points and Cameron Krutwig added 13 for No. 22 Loyola Chicago, which made a defensive stop in the final seconds to finish off visiting Valparaiso.
The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.
Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9).
NO. 23 KANSAS 59, KANSAS STATE 41
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and Kansas beat Kansas State.
The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.
Dajuan Gordon scored 12 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13) have lost a school-record 13 straight games and Kansas has won four straight by double digits.
------
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25
