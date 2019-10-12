Nonconference games don’t count in the standings.
But that doesn’t mean that they're meaningless.
Although Shenango High needs to win its final two WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference games to have a shot at postseason play, the Wildcats weren’t about to overlook visiting Southmoreland on Friday night at Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium. For reasons both past and present, the ‘Cats jumped out to a three-touchdown lead, then held on when a blowout turned into a shootout to hand the Scotties a 42-26 defeat.
“To us,” said senior Jason Kraner, who caught six passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, “it was very meaningful, especially because last year they ran it up on us pretty good, and a lot of our players last year got hurt — they banged us up pretty good — so I’m glad we got a win.”
Kraner was referencing a 72-28 shelling Shenango suffered on Southmoreland’s field in 2018, one of the lower points of the team’s 1-9 season. The Wildcats not only avenged that defeat, but in improving to 6-2 overall, they now have posted wins over five teams that beat them a year ago.
“We’re a totally changed team,” Kraner said. “There’s a lot of young kids that played last year, they got a lot of time, and they developed really good. They know what to do now.”
Coach Jimmy Graham agrees.
“I think this is where we want to be as a team,” he said. “There’s no substitute for experience. Most of kids played last year, and they got beat up a little bit last year, but right now they’re reaping the benefits of being in the fire.
“It was a really good performance. I think we’re peaking at the right time. I hate to say that and jinx us, but we are doing some of the right things at the end of the season that we’ve been trying to correct throughout the year.”
Graham acknowledged that memories of the beat down his team took last year at Southmoreland added some intensity to practice this week, but that wasn’t the only reason the ‘Cats were ready for the Scotties, who have now lost three straight after a 5-0 start.
“We really wanted to see and gauge where we are as a team — they’re a playoff team, they’re qualified. Hopefully, we got some momentum going. We had a good win last week against Ellwood and hopefully this is a confidence builder for us. That helps to know that they really controlled that game against a playoff-caliber team.”
Reis Watkins, who set a school single-game rushing record a week ago, flashed similar form Friday night, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Quarterback Tino Campoli completed 13 of 21 passes with two interceptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns, including one to Watkins and three to Kraner.
“We really focused this week on stretching the field a little bit and letting our athletes make some plays,” Graham said. “And Jason is just a phenomenal athlete. He draws a lot of attention out there on the field and he’s still making some plays. It’s hard to replicate his speed, his athleticism. Tino threw some nice long balls tonight, which is what we’ve been working towards, getting it out, getting some air under it and using Jason’s speed to track it down.”
The Campoli-Kraner chemistry is something the two have been working on all season, Kraner said.
“Beginning of the year I was telling him, ‘Me and you, we got this. We can do it,’ ” Kraner said. “I have a lot of faith in him.”
The Wildcats carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter after having limited Southmoreland to just 155 total yards through the first three frames. The Scotties, though, roared to life in the final period, rolling up 234 yards and scoring three touchdowns. They got as close as 28-20 with 6:11 remaining, but Watkins sandwiched TD runs of 2 and 50 yards around Southmoreland’s final touchdown to secure the victory.
“We took our foot off the gas there at the end, but the kids persevered,” Graham said.” It became tough out there, but they rose to the occasion and they finished the game, so I’m proud of them.”
