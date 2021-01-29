Neleh Nogay delivered for the Neshannock High girls basketball team Thursday night.
Nogay recorded a triple double to pace the Lady Lancers to a 46-37 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Nogay netted 16 points with 10 rebounds, 10 steals and four assists for Neshannock (6-1 section, 7-1 overall).
“Neleh was everywhere tonight,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “She controlled the game offensively. They were double teaming her.”
The win draws the Lady Lancers within a half game of the first-place Lady Chargers (7-1, 7-1).
Neshannock fell behind 7-0 and 14-4 in the first quarter before knotting the count at 14 after one period.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Grybowski said. “Both teams played hard defensively; I’m so proud of my team.”
Story continues below video
Mairan Haggerty contributed 14 points for the Lady Lancers. Megan Pallerino produced nine points and and eight rebounds. Addi Watts had eight boards to go with her four points.
Haggerty scored 10 of her points in the first quarter. She was in foul trouble throughout the game, picking up her fourth foul in the early stages of the third quarter.
Neshannock was 19 of 23 from the free-throw line, including 12 of 15 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
“I was exceptionally happy with the foul shooting,” Grybowski said. “The girls have a never-say-die attitude; they work so hard.”
rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com
Close
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski draws up a play during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay throws a pass during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay dribbles up the floor during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty sets up the offense during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Meghan Pallerino throws a pass during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty fights for a rebound during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski and Addi Watts celebrate after beating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski draws up a play during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay throws a pass during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Neleh Nogay dribbles up the floor during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty sets up the offense during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Meghan Pallerino throws a pass during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty fights for a rebound during a home game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski and Addi Watts celebrate after beating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.