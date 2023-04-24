The girls all-state basketball team was released Monday and Lawrence County is well represented.
Neshannock High's Mairan Haggerty and Union's Kelly Cleaver captured first-team honors with Haggerty in Class 3A and Cleaver in 1A.
Wilmington's Lia Krarup earned third-team status in Class 3A and Union's Kylie Fruehstorfer was named to the second team in Class 1A.
Rob Nogay, coach of the WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A champion Lady Scots, was named Coach of the Year.
