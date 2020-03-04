By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach Pat Chambers has maintained all season his team has yet to achieve its potential for a full 40 minutes.
Hot starts have given way to chilled endings on more than one occasion, and such was the case on Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
No. 16 Michigan State overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit to earn a 79-71 win on senior night at No. 20 Penn State in the Nittany Lions’ last home game of the regular season.
“We’re getting close,” Chambers said. “I think (Myreon Jones) got tired in the second half, but we had a great first half. Disappointing second half. Give Tom (Izzo) and Michigan State credit, and give (Xavier Tillman) credit. I haven’t seen anybody guard Lamar (Stevens) like that for four years.”
Michigan State’s (21-9, 11-3 Big Ten) Xavier Tillman led all scorers with 23 points to go with 15 rebounds and two blocks. Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston added 14 points and Aaron Henry recorded 12 points.
“We just talked at halftime, transition defense has to be better,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We talked about them being streaky. We talked about letting them get going early.”
Penn State’s (21-9 overall, 11-8 Big Ten) Myreon Jones scored a team-high 16 points. Lamar Stevens chipped in with 15 points and Mike Watkins tallied 12 points.
Stevens, Penn State’s leading scorer, recorded his first field goal of the game with 12:15 remaining in the second half. He finished 3-of-19 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line.
“Stevens will never have a game like that again, in my opinion,” Izzo said. “I think he’s one of the premier players in this league. He’s an easy guy to pull for because he could have left (for the NBA draft) and this and that, and I think he improved his value tremendously and he helped his team and this program.”
For Penn State, the game was defined by two halves.
The Nittany Lions went 10-of-19 from 3-point territory and were 15-of-37 from the floor through the first 20 minutes. Penn State’s defense held Winston, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer, to just three points in the first half.
Fueled by the momentum of the more than 13,000 fans who packed the Bryce Jordan Center and efficient shooting, Penn State took a 15-point lead into halftime.
The Spartans and Nittany Lions swapped roles in the second half.
Michigan State used a 20-3 run to start the second half, and Aaron Henry made a 3-pointer with 15:20 left in the period to tie the score at 49.
Michigan State never trailed following Henry’s shot from beyond the arc.
Baskets by Stevens and Watkins brought Penn State within four points of tying the score, but Winston’s 3-pointer at the 9:41 mark pushed the Spartans’ lead to double-digits at 65-55.
The Nittany Lions went on a 7-0 run with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half. Back-to-back baskets by Penn State’s John Harrar trimmed the Nittany Lions’ deficit to two points at the 4:56 mark, but Tillman answered with two free throws to stem Penn State’s comeback attempt.
Michigan State shot 19-of-28 in the second half to outscore Penn State, 48-25. The Nittany Lions went 0-of-13 from beyond the arc in the last 20 minutes.
“The star of the game has to be Rocket Watts and the defense he played,” Izzo said. “He was unbelievable. He made some shots, but the defense he played – he’s tough. And I said the difference with this team than the one it was three, four weeks, ago, is we’re a tougher team, and we showed it against a very good team. Pat (Chambers) has done an unbelievable job.”
Penn State, which has now lost three of its last four games, will conclude the regular season on Saturday at Northwestern. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats, 77-61, on Feb. 15.
“We have to keep showing up; we have to keep a great attitude,” Chambers said. “We have to continue to have fun and continue to come into practice and keep working hard. Great group of guys. We have 21 wins, 11 wins in the Big Ten when the Big Ten’s probably at the best it’s ever been… We’ve done a lot of great things. We have to press on, stay the course… That’s what we have to do, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
