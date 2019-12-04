No. 1 Louisville upends No. 4 Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) as they earned a signature victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.
No. 10 DUKE 87,No. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 75
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help Duke dominate Michigan State.
The Blue Devils improved to 8-1.
No. 15 MEMPHIS 71,BRADLEY 56
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Lomax scored 17 points, Boogie Ellis added 12 and Memphis overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Bradley.
INDIANA 80,
No. 17 FLORIDA STATE 64
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 18 BAYLOR 78, MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE 46
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and Baylor led throughout against winless Maryland Eastern Shore.
No. 19 DAYTON 99, HOUSTON BAPTIST 68
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist.
No. 24 BUTLER 67, MISSISSIPPI 58
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points as Butler remained unbeaten.
