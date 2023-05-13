(Editor’s note: All records included below were obtained from the WPIAL. Record discrepancies are a result of unreported games.)
Four Lawrence County baseball teams found out Friday where they landed and who their first obstacle is in the WPIAL playoffs.
Union High leads the pack and enters the playoffs as the lone section champion. The Scotties captured the Section 2-1A championship outright with a perfect section record of 12-0.
Union (12-4) was announced as the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A playoffs and picked up a bye in the process. The Scotties are the defending Class 1A champions and will play the winner of Thursday’s Fort Cherry and Sewickley Academy game.
The other three Lawrence County teams — Neshannock, Shenango and Mohawk — will battle in the Class 3A playoffs. Neshannock took second in Section 1-3A with a record of 8-4.
Neshannock (15-4) earned the No. 6 seed and will play against 11th-seeded Shady Side Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday at Seneca Valley High School.
The Lancers jumped up to Class 3A competition this year. They took Class 2A WPIAL and PIAA silver last season.
Shenango (9-8) posted a Section 1-3A record of 8-4 at the end of the regular season after sweeping Mohawk in a series to earn the 10th seed. Shenango will face seventh-seeded South Park at 2 p.m. Thursday at Shaler High School.
Neshannock and Shenango were placed on the same side of the bracket.
Mohawk (12-7) ended in fourth place in Section 1-3A after posting a record of 7-5 and is the 12th seed. The Warriors will play against Greensburg Salem at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shaler High School.
New Castle (2-8, 5-10), Laurel (7-7, 7-12) and Ellwood City (3-9, 6-13) did not qualify for the WPIAL playoffs in their respective classes. A total of 79 WPIAL baseball teams across six classifications qualified for the playoffs.
The WPIAL championship baseball games are scheduled to be played May 30 and 31 at Wild Things Park in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.