By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — With leading wide receiver KJ Hamler out following a first-quarter injury, the Nittany Lions were left without their dynamic play maker at a critical juncture of the game on Saturday.
As Penn State clutched a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, it turned to its ground game to impose its will. The Nittany Lions strung together an 18-play drive that spanned 75 yards and shaved 9:01 off the game clock.
“It was just really awesome to put that kind of drive together; it really set a mentality for our offense finishing out that game,” Penn State right tackle Will Fries said. “I’m really proud of my guys.”
The Nittany Lions called 16 running plays during the drive and recorded 60 yards during the series. Running back Journey Brown accounted for 28 yards, quarterback Sean Clifford added 20 yards, running back Devyn Ford tallied eight yards and quarterback Will Levis chipped in with four.
Levis lined up in the wildcat formation for the first this season, adding a new wrinkle to Penn State’s run packages.
“It was something that we kind of had mixed in that we’ve been kind of doing throughout the year in practice,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “Sean has been a little bit nicked up, so we’ve been working on it in practice in case we are in a situation where we need to play him and add some running game.”
Penn State’s time-consuming drive on Saturday was the longest since 2010, when the Nittany Lions milked 9:49 from the clock against Kent State. It also gave Penn State its longest drive in terms of plays since 2014, when it rattled off 19 consecutive against Ohio State.
Room for improvement
The Nittany Lions’ secondary over the last two weeks has yielded 710 yards passing to opposing quarterbacks. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards Nov. 9, and Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey accumulated 371 yards Saturday.
Minnesota receivers Rashod Bateman (204 yards) and Tyler Johnson (103 yards) combined for 307 yards. Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle tallied 131 yards, and David Ellis fell just 15 yards shy of a 100-yard game.
Penn State will face FBS’ 45th-ranked passing offense in Ohio State this weekend. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields has thrown for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns against just one interception this year. Ohio State boasts the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense (51.5 points per game).
“Going back and evaluating the game, there’s going to be stuff we need to work on with tackling being one of them,” Penn State safety Garrett Taylor said. “We pride ourselves on being a good tackling team, especially on the perimeter, and we worked on that a lot in practice, so when we have those opportunities to come up and make a little tackle I think that’s something we need to capitalize on.”
Salute to service
Before kickoff against Indiana, Penn State linebacker Cam Brown sprinted from his team’s entrance as he clutched the American flag. Brown raced to the opposing end zone and handed it off to his father, Desmond, who served in the United States Navy.
“I didn’t know that he was going to do that, but I knew that it was really important to him afterward,” Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson said of Brown’s pregame gesture. “I didn’t know that both of his parents were in the military, so that was a big thing for him to be able to do, and it meant a lot to him and his family.”
Penn State honored more than 7,500 service members as part of Military Appreciation Day. During the game, members from each branch of the military were asked to stand and were then recognized for their service. Halftime festivities included an on-field military family reunion.
“Without those guys, we can’t do what we do,” Johnson said. “So we greatly appreciate everything they do for us to allow us to come out here and play the game and live in the country that we do.”
