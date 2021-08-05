Nittany Lions competing for chance at medals as Olympics wind down

By Elton Hayes
CNHI Sports Pennsylvania
With the 2020 Summer Olympics set to conclude on Sunday, a handful of Nittany Lions are still in contention to bring home medals.
Team USA Women’s Volleyball (5-1) on Wednesday swept the Dominican Republic (25-11, 25-20, 25-19) in the quarterfinal round to advance to Friday’s semifinals, where the United States will face Serbia (5-1).
Former Nittany Lions Haleigh Washington (middle blocker) and Micha Hancock (setter) are starters for the United States.
Penn State women’s soccer alumnus Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper), and Nittany Lions’ women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach (assistant) will have the chance for a bronze medal when Team USA plays Australia early Thursday morning.
According to the Associated Press, Naeher injured both her knee and bone during Monday’s semifinal loss to Canada and will not take the pitch on Thursday.
“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to be on the field Thursday with my teammates competing for a medal, but I know this group will bounce back from a tough loss,” Naeher said in a statement to the Associated Press.
Team USA and Australia played to a 0-0 tie on July 27.
Former Penn State men’s basketball player and Japan Olympic women’s basketball head coach Tom Hovasse will lead Japan to its first Olympic seminal contest after Japan defeated Belgium, 86-85, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Japan draws France in the semifinals on Friday morning.
Fifteen Nittany Lions have competed for the United States and their respective countries.
As of Wednesday, the United States has won an Olympic-best 79 medals in Tokyo – 31 silver, 23 bronze and 25 gold. The People’s Republic of China has claimed an Olympic-best 32 gold medals and has won 70 overall – 22 silver and 16 bronze.
As far as universities, Stanford has produced the most medal winners with 14 (seven silver, four bronze, and three gold). Florida ranks second with 13 medalists (seven gold, three bronze, three silver). Twelve medalists from Cal have taken the podium (four gold, four silver, four bronze). Indiana has produced double-digit medal winners with 10, as Hoosiers have claimed five silver, four gold and one bronze medal.
