STATE COLLEGE — After nearly two weeks of pressure from corporate sponsor FedEx and decades of pressure from a wide range of outside groups, Washington’s NFL franchise announced Monday it will retire the long-controversial Redskins team name that dates back to 1933.
The announcement brought to the forefront once more other sports teams with what might be considered racially-insensitive nicknames.
In Pennsylvania, both East Stroudsburg University and Lycoming College are referred to as the “Warriors.”
East Stroudsburg retired the use of its Indian logo in 1995 under the leadership of then-sports information director Pete Nevins. Today, East Stroudsburg still uses “Warriors” as its athletic teams’ name, but athletic director Gary Gary said the nickname is “not associated with a Native-American logo.”
East Stroudsburg’s logo features the face of a Roman-period soldier. In 2017, the school also changed the font used for “Warriors” and “ESU.”
Due to the change of its mascot in the mid-1990s and its detachment from a particular group or thing, Gray said East Stroudsburg doesn’t plan to react based upon the recent groundswell across the nation.
“We have not revisited it based upon it is not associated with any particular race or culture or tribe or anything like that,” Gray said.
Similar to East Stroudsburg, Lycoming in 2005 stopped using Native-American imagery, according to Associate Director of Athletics/Communications Joe Guistina. In 2013, Lycoming debuted its current sword and shield logo and its wolf mascot.
“We broadly engaged our alumni body and legal counsel to successfully rebrand our identity in a manner that maintained our Warrior nickname without utilizing Native American imagery,” Guistina said.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2007 changed its nickname to the Crimson Hawks from the Indians.
“This was months and months of discussion, talking with a Pittsburgh Native American Council leadership group, polling students, alumni, employees, community … it was not a decision made in haste or lightly,” said Michelle Fryling, executive director of media relations at the time the school changed its name.
“While the NCAA raised this issue, IUP leadership was very conscious of the concerns by Native American groups and many others about the name and its negative impact, especially on Native Americans.”
Fryling said the school’s “Indians” nickname was actually given by a local newspaper sportswriter and the “nickname just stuck.”
“We continue to celebrate Native Americans through programming, especially during November, and we have a Native American Awareness Council that has brought a great deal of programming to our campus to build awareness about Native American culture,” Fryling said.
In 2005, 31 colleges and universities were handed self-evaluations by the NCAA which urged the schools to investigate their nicknames. Five schools were given waivers by the NCAA as they received support and approval from respective Native-American tribes: Central Michigan Chippewas, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi College Choctaws, University of Utah Utes and the Catawba College Indians.
Other schools, such as the University of North Dakota (Fighting Sioux/Fighting Hawks), St. Bonaventure (Brown Indians/Bonnies) and St. John’s in New York City (Redmen/Red Storm) dropped their former names in favor of new ones.
In the Big Ten, University of Illinois has come under fire in the past for its use of the “Fighting Illini” nickname. While the school hasn’t indicated that it is contemplating a new name, in 2007 it officially retired its Chief Illiniwek mascot, a student dressed up as a Native American chief.
