NFL players to be tested daily for COVID-19 first 2 weeks

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills gestures while speaking during a health and safety tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. NFL players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp per the leagueâs new testing protocols. The NFL and the playersâ union reached an agreement as rookies for Houston and Kansas City were set to report to camp Monday, July 20, 2020. Rookies for other teams begin arriving Tuesday.