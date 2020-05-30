NFL, EA agree to extension of Madden video game franchise

FILE - This Aug. 24, 2017, file photo shows screens of a video game at a Madden NFL 18 Launch Event in New York. The Madden franchise will continue to be a part of the gaming universe for at least the next six years. NFL owners on Thursday, May 28, 2020, approved an extension of their deal with Electronic Arts, continuing a relationship that has existed for 30 years. It was also recently approved by the NFL Players Association. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18, File)