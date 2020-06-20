The New Castle News sports department is airing another classic New Castle High School basketball game Tuesday on its Facebook page.
This week’s “Quarantine Classic” pits the 2017-18 Red Hurricane against Quaker Valley in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game from the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center. New Castle entered the game having fallen twice to the Quakers during Section 2-4A play, but earned a third meeting in the championship game. The ‘Canes were led by a senior class that included Marcus Hooker, Lorenzo Gardner, Carrington Smith, Georgie Eggleston, Cahlil Dorman and Anthony Bailey. New Castle defeated Quaker Valley in the previous year’s title game.
The weekly video, available for viewing on the News’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa, will also feature News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney Larry Kelly for special pre- and post-game commentary to get fans ready for the action.
