The New Castle News sports department is airing its sixth classic New Castle High School basketball game Tuesday on its Facebook page.
This week’s “Quarantine Classic” pits the 2013-14 Red Hurricane against Hampton in the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals in a game at Bethel Park High School. New Castle (28-0), which beat Hampton (24-4) in the previous three WPIAL championship games, faces the Talbots having won eight straight in the rivalry. New Castle comes into the game on a 48-game winning streak against teams from the WPIAL.
The weekly video, available for viewing on the News’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa, will also feature News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney Larry Kelly for special pre- and post-game commentary to get fans ready for the action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.