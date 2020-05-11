The New Castle News sports department will air its fourth classic New Castle High School basketball game Tuesday night on its Facebook page.
This week’s “Quarantine Classic” pits the 2013-14 and eventual state champion Red Hurricane against Lincoln Park in the title game of the C.J. Betters RBA Holiday Classic on the campus of the Community College of Beaver County.
Lincoln Park, which trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, opened the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run to take a 56-54 lead, forcing New Castle to call timeout. Out of the break, the ‘Canes took over the last four minutes of the game to hang on for a narrow 71-63 win in a game between the top-ranked teams in Class AAAA and Class A.
The weekly video, available for viewing on the News’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa, will also feature News sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney Larry Kelly for special pre- and post-game commentary to get fans ready for the action.
Senior Malik Hooker was named tournament MVP after scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while teammates Anthony Richards and Stew Allen scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, for New Castle.
